Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Salman Khan confirms three films for theatrical release, says 'We are incomplete without single screens'
Salman Khan says he has three films ready for release.(Zee)
bollywood

Salman Khan confirms three films for theatrical release, says 'We are incomplete without single screens'

Salman Khan is all set for a theatrical release of his much-awaited film, Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai. He has now confirmed that he has two more films ready for release.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 02:45 PM IST

Actor Salman Khan has said that he has three films ready for release, adding that single screens and movie theatres complete artists like him. Apart from Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai that is set to release this Eid, his production house has Antim and Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali in the pipeline.

Movie theatres remained shut down for nearly seven months last year after the coronavirus pandemic struck in March. In October, theatres were allowed to open, with 50% capacity. Given the widespread fear of the coronavirus, not many people returned to watch films in theatres. Starting February 1, movie theatres have now been allowed to functions in full capacity with 100% seating.

Salman said, "We already have three films ready for release. The problem with single screens is that not all movies work at single screens. The theatre owners, they own the theatres but now, these single screen theatres look like ...they are as empty as graveyards."

Also read: Gandii Baat actor Gehana Vasisth arrested for alleged role in making porn videos

"No one is going to theatres, it is all too quiet and silent. Those who own theatres would obviously want to continue running them. Though, we have seen many theatres shut down due to financial constraints. It is not a good sign. Our business is, we act and make movies. Where do we showcase these movies? They are incomplete without us and we are incomplete without them," he added.

He also said, "Especially because single screens have hold over some of our fan base, they had requested to release Radhe in theatres alone. We had requested them, now that coronavirus is widespread amongst us, and most of us have resumed normal lives. We just want proper precautions when fans come to theatres, like sanitisation etc. So that no one is infected with Covid-19 from the theatres. Younger generation is surviving but the real problem is the elderly, our grandparents. We will feel forever guilty if they were to contract the disease due to our carelessness." Salman added that with the vaccination drive, the country is now moving towards a safer zone with respect to the coronavirus.

He was speaking at the premiere episode shoot of Zee TV's upcoming reality show, the Indian Pro Music League. Salman is a brand ambassador for the show. The show is all set to launch on February 26. Salman was accompanied by, Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Bobby Deol, Suresh Raina, Karan Wahi, Shaan, Mika Singh, Sajid Khan, Kailash Kher, Javed Ali and Waluscha De Sousa dazzled.

