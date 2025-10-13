Salman Khan goes on fiery rant against Dabangg director Abhinav Kashyap over all his claims: ‘Apne bhai ke peeche padho’

Superstar Salman Khan is not one to stay silent on the allegations made by Dabangg director Abhinav Kashyap. During the recent Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman addressed the controversy head-on and went on a fiery rant against the director, asking if he is getting any work in the industry. Salman Khan expressed that the allegations by Abhinav Kashyap have hurt him.

Salman fires back at Abhinav Kashyap

Salman addressed the allegations made by Abhinav Kashyap in the Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 19 on Sunday. He spoke about the stir during a conversation with comedian Ravi Gupta.

Without naming him directly at first, Salman said, “Ek Dabangg insaan hai. Mere sath uhnhone Aamir (Aamir Khan) ko bhi lapete mein le liya. Pichle weekend ke Vaar pe maine ek aise hi bola tha ke ‘Kaam karo yaar. Nobody’s interested.’ Aaj wapas se puchna chahta hoon, ‘Kaam mila kya bhai?’ (We have one more Dabbang person. He even dragged Aamir (Aamir Khan) into this. During Weekend Ka Vaar last week, I asserted ‘Just do your work, nobody’s interested.’ Today, I want to ask again, ‘Did you get any work?’)”

Salman continued, “Aur aise harkatein karne ke baad, har ek ki burai karoge aap, yeh jo naam aap le rahe ho, intelligence ki had hoti hai, yeh toh life mein aapke saath kaam nahi karenge. Ab inke saath jitne log jodde hai woh bhi nahi karenge. Aur phir humne jab apko ek picture offer ki, apne bola nahi karenge. ( If you’re going to criticise everyone, people will not work with you. Now, the person you have named will not work with you, nor the people associated with the person. When we offered you a film, you said you wouldn’t do it)."

Salman expressed that the allegations have hurt him, but he emphasised that he still believes Abhinav is truly talented and should concentrate on his work.

The actor shared, “Mujhe baat buri sirf ek hee cheez lag rahi hai ki apne apne aap ko destroy kar diya. Agar kisike parivar ke peeche padhna hai toh khudke parivar ke peeche padho. Apne bhai ke peeche padho, usse pyar karlo, Maa Pita se pyar karlo, biwi bachho ka khayal rakh lo. Yeh toh least hai (The one thing that hurts me the most is that you are destroying yourself. If you want to get after someone, please go after your family or your brother (Anurag Kashyap). Or, love your brother, your parents, your wife. That’s the least you can do).”

The Sikandar actor also gave advice to Abinav, saying, “I want to see you grow, you are a talented man. Aacha likhta hai (He is a good writer). Yeh gali mat jao. Wapis se aa jao highway pe (Don’t go down this lane, take a u-turn from this highway).”

Salman responds to ‘ghutno pe aaege’ remark

During the conversation, Salman also responded to Abhinav’s remark claiming Salman will soon “fall to his knees and even beg”.

“Upar wala hi karega tumhare liye. Aur dost mujhe ghutno pe leke jaate ho na, main roz subha ghutno pe aata hun lekin uske liye (Only God will take care of you. And friend, you talk about me going down on my knees, I go down on knees every morning but to pray),” Salman shared.

What did Abhinav say about Salman Khan

For the unversed, Dabangg director Abhinav Kashyap has been making several claims and accusations against Salman for quite some time. He claimed that the actor took undue credit for Dabangg and hinted that Salman was involved in manipulation. Abhinav recently appeared on a podcast where revisited an old incident from the set of Tere Naam, claiming that Salman made things so difficult for his brother Anurag Kashyap that he had to walk away from the project.

Talking about Salman supporting Anurag’s film Nishaanchi, Abhinav said, “Salman ki takdeer par likha hai, ab yeh humare hi talve chaatega. Maine ek interview diya tha usko gunda bulaaya tha, toh ab yeh dikha raha hai ki yeh bada prashansak hai humara. Vohi Anurag Kashyap jisko Tere Naam main pereshaan kiya tha. Anurag ne voh film chodhi thi inhone nikala nahi tha. Ab uski tareef karte nazar aarahe hai voh toh karenge. Ab yeh ghutnon pe aayenge, bheek bhi mangenge (It is written in Salman’s destiny that now he will lick our feet. I had called him a goon in an interview, and now he is trying to show that he is a big admirer of ours. The same Anurag Kashyap whom he harassed during Tere Naam. Anurag had left that film, they hadn’t removed him. Now he is seen praising Anurag’s work, of course he will do that. Now he will fall to his knees and even beg)."