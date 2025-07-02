Search
Salman Khan goes shirtless, flexes his muscles in latest pictures, fans say ‘still a beast at 59’

BySugandha Rawal
Jul 02, 2025 11:06 AM IST

On Wednesday morning, Salman Khan took to Instagram and shared some photographs of himself flexing his muscles, giving fans a glimpse of his toned physique.

Superstar Salman Khan has been making headlines since the release of his film Sikandar, with social media users discussing his weight gain and fitness. However, the actor has now silenced his detractors by showing off his toned physique, highlighting his focus on self-care. Also read: 'Would you enjoy it if I got my suhagrat?': Salman Khan's cheeky response for those obsessed with his marriage plans

Salman Khan was last seen in Sikandar.
The latest picture has left fans stunned and impressed by his dedication to his fitness regime.

Salman’s latest post on Instagram

On Wednesday morning, Salman took to Instagram and shared some photographs of himself flexing his muscles, giving his fans a glimpse of his toned physique.

In the pictures, Salman was seen giving his fans a glimpse of his intense gym session, posing shirtless and sweaty, showcasing his muscles and bulked-up frame. Sharing the pictures, Salman wrote, “Take care and protect the man in the mirror… wohi kaam aayega (that will be useful)."

Salman's post quickly caught everyone’s attention, garnering a flood of comments from fans in the comment section, all praising his physique and fitness regimen.

“Bhai is back in form and shape," wrote one user, while another said, “World’s biggest comeback is loading”.

“At 59 still a beast,” one posted. “Keep going bhai,” another added.

Salman's recent film

Salman was last seen opposite Rashmika Mandanna in Sikandar. Directed by A R Murugadoss, it was released in theatres on 30 March. The film is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under his production banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

The film failed to elicit the expected response, earning a below-average 177 crore worldwide. It also stars Kajal Aggarwal, Sathyaraj, Sharman Joshi, Prateik Smita Patil, Anjini Dhawan, and Jatin Sarna. Salman is believed to begin shooting his upcoming film based on the Galwan Valley clash in July. However, he has not officially announced the film yet.

