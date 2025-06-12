Salman Khan, Manchu Vishnu cancel events after Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad

Actors Salman Khan and Vishnu Manchu cancelled events as news broke of an Air India flight carrying 242 passengers crashing a few moments after takeoff from the Ahmedabad airport. The actors had events planned this week, which have been cancelled till further notice. (Also Read: Bollywood shocked as Air India plane crashes in Ahmedabad: Sunny Deol, Riteish Deshmukh, Sonu Sood ‘devastated’) Salman Khan and Vishnu Manchu cancel events after the aircraft crash in Ahmedabad. (PTI)

Salman Khan’s Indian Supercross Racing League press meet cancelled

Salman is the new face of the Indian Supercross Racing League (ISRL), and a press meet was scheduled for Thursday in Mumbai. The actor was supposed to attend the meeting with Veer Patel and Ishan Lokhande, the ISRL's co-founders. However, once news broke of the crash, the team addressed the press and cancelled the event.

They also sent a press note: “As we all have just heard the tragic incident that has taken place today. Indian Supercross Racing League and Mr. Salman Khan stand by the Nation United in this tough time. All our condolences and prayers are with the affected families. Jointly, we have made a responsible decision to reschedule this event to a further date.”

Vishnu Manchu defers Kannappa trailer launch, cancels event

Vishnu, whose film Kannappa’s trailer was supposed to be launched on 13 June, with a pre-release event to be held in Indore on the date announced that the event stands cancelled and the trailer release has been deferred. He wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “My heart breaks for the lives lost in today’s Ahmedabad Air India crash. In deep mourning, we’re deferring the #Kanappa trailer release by one day and canceling tomorrow’s Indore pre‑release event. My prayers are with the families during this unimaginably difficult time.”

Rana Naidu screening cancelled

The screening of Venkatesh and Rana Daggubati's season 2 Netflix web series, Rana Naidu, has also been cancelled. A press note sent by the team reads: “Due to the devastating Ahmedabad plane crash incident, we've made the decision to cancel the Rana Naidu screening at Netflix India. Our thoughts and condolences go out to everyone affected by this tragedy.” The screening was supposed to be held at 5:00 PM at Chitra Cinema, Dadar East in Mumbai. Apart from Rana, Surveen Chawla, Arjun Rampal, Kriti Kharbanda, and Sushant Singh were supposed to attend.

Air India airplane crashes in Ahmedabad

Air India confirmed the news of the plane crash on X, writing, "Air India confirms that flight AI171, from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick, was involved in an accident today after take-off. The flight, which departed from Ahmedabad at 1338 hrs, was carrying 242 passengers and crew members on board the Boeing 787-8 aircraft. Of these, 169 are Indian nationals, 53 are British nationals, 1 Canadian national and 7 Portuguese nationals. The injured are being taken to the nearest hospitals.

They also added, "We have also set up a dedicated passenger hotline number 1800 5691 444 to provide more information. Air India is giving its full cooperation to the authorities investigating this incident. Air India will release further information via regular updates on its X handle (https://x.com/airindia) and on http://airindia.com." Further details are awaited.