‘Miss you my dear brother’: Salman Khan pays tribute to Jai Ho co-star Mukul Dev

PTI |
May 25, 2025 03:53 PM IST

Salman Khan mourns the loss of actor Mukul Dev, his co-star from 'Jai Ho', who passed away due to health issues. 

Superstar Salman Khan has condoled the death of actor Mukul Dev, his co-star from the 2014 movie "Jai Ho".

Mukul Dev, known for films like 'Son of Sardaar' and 'Dastak', died in New Delhi.
Mukul Dev, known for films like 'Son of Sardaar' and 'Dastak', died in New Delhi.

Dev, known for his roles in films such as “Son of Sardaar”, “Yamla Pagla Deewana” and "R... Rajkumar", passed away on Friday night in New Delhi due to ailing health, said his brother Rahul Dev. The actor's last rites were performed in the national capital on Saturday.

In a post on Instagram Stories, Salman shared a throwback photo of Dev from the sets of "Jai Ho" and captioned it, "Miss you my dear brother Mukul. Rest In Peace."

Actors Farhan Akhtar and Varun Dhawan also paid tributes to Dev on their respective Instagram pages.

"Saddened to hear about the untimely passing of Mukul Dev. Every time our paths crossed over the last 2 decades, he’d meet with genuine warmth and a smile. Rest in peace brother. Deepest condolences to his family," Farhan wrote alongside an old

Dhawan shared a video of the song "Jaadu Bhari Aankhein" from Dev's debut movie "Dastak".

"Rip Mukul Dev. This one's for you," he wrote on his Instagram Stories.

"Dastak", a psychological thriller film from filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, featured Dev opposite another newcomer, 1994 Miss Universe crown winner Sushmita Sen.

Dev was also known for co-writing filmmaker Hansal Mehta's critically-acclaimed 2017 movie "Omerta", starring Rajkummar Rao.

