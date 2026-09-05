Kangana Ranaut slams troll pointing out mistakes in her bhog preparation video: ‘Tum sirf khaane pe dhyaan do’
Kangana Ranaut shared a video where she was seen preparing bhog for Janmashtami. A user on X pointed out mistakes in it.
Actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut often shares pictures and videos from her home on festivals and special occasions. On the occasion of Janmashtami, Kangana dropped a video online, revealing that she's at her home in Manali and preparing special bhog for the festive occasion. This video went viral online, and one user on X commented that she has not even switched on the gas to cook it on the utensil. Kangana was quick to note this commented and slammed the user in the comments.
What Kangana said
The user on X said that Kangana had forgotten to switch on the gas oven while the utensil was already black, on which she was cooking. Kangana responded to this comment by saying, “Yeh halwa nahi bhog hai (This is a separate dish), many ingredients are prepared separately and then all are mixed in this phase, before setting and then cutting it into pieces, can’t expect cooking skills from people who are a burden on parents and the planet, tum sirf khaane pe dhyaan do (you focus on eating only) don’t worry about cooking.”
Kangana's recent comments
Last month, Kangana stirred controversy after she said that some young Hindu women flaunt freedom without accountability and called them ‘generation gutter’. This prompted Yoga guru Swami Ramdev to criticise her remark. He reportedly called the statement a reflection of a ‘spoilt mind’, urging her political party to take note of it. Kangana lashed out at him and told him to take note of his SC case.
On Rakhi, the two ended their public feud. Taking to Instagram Stories, Kangana shared a video of Ramdev telling a bunch of reporters that he wishes to end the feud with her and turn it into a conversation. He also shared that he has a gift for her for Rakhi and will call her to wish her on the auspicious day.
Kangana wrote, "Tyohar ka din hota hai sab bhool chook maaf karne ke liye hai, mere Bhai Baba Ram Dev ji ne bahut achcha kaha ki vivaad nahi, samvaad hona chahiye (All mistakes are forgiven on the day of the festival. My brother Baba Ramdev has rightly said that it must not be a debate but a conversation)." She further accepted the gesture extended by Ramdev, adding, "Aaj Rakshabandhan ke din main unki mithai aur bade bhai ka prem dono swikaar karti hoon. Bahut dhanyawad. Ishwar Aapko lambi aayu de (On the day of Raksha Bandhan, I accept the sweets and the love offered by a big brother. Thank you so much, may god grant you a long life)."
Kangana had also criticised Kriti Sanon and her viral advertisement. She wrote on Instagram, “It's a wonderful time to be a woman. Our closets are full of variety of clothes, today's woman is a global woman. From cocktail dresses to lehenga cholis, jeans to saris, bikinis to salwar kameez, from all the options that are available to us today why would you tie your brother a rakhi in your bikini/undergarments? Where are all your styling options? Ha ha the advert looks intentionally creepy!” The ad was subsequently taken down.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSantanu Das
Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupechaRead More
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