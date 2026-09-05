‘I said I’m unemployed’: Smriti Irani reveals asking for work before Kyunki Saas Bhi Bahu Thi 2 TV comeback

Smriti Irani spent years away from television as her political career took centre stage, eventually leading her to the Union Cabinet. But after her defeat in the 2024 Lok Sabha election from Amethi, she found herself reassessing what came next. Instead of turning away from her acting career, she chose to return to the world she had left behind and was even prepared to reach out and ask for work. Smriti Irani reveals how she landed Kyunki Saas Bhi Bahu Thi 2 after Amethi defeat: ‘I’m unemployed’. ((ANI Photo/Neeraj))

Speaking to Times Now, Smriti looked back on that transition and opened up about calling Uday Shankar for an opportunity, returning to a television set of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 after years away, and why starting over in a familiar profession felt more liberating than she had expected.

Smriti Irani personally asked for work Rather than waiting for an offer, Irani decided to reach out herself. One of the people she called was Uday Shankar, now Vice-Chairman of JioHotstar and Star, who had been associated with television when Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi went off air.

"I picked up my phone and asked for a job in media and entertainment. I said I'm unemployed; can you give me something? He was the reason why I lost my job in the entertainment industry. Then, he also became a reason why I joined back," she recalled.

Smriti's call caught Shankar off guard, especially since he was overseas at the time. He was surprised that a former Cabinet minister was now reaching out to ask for a job and wanted to know if she had really made up her mind. Irani, however, saw nothing awkward about it. To her, going back to the profession she had once worked in was simply a practical decision, not something to feel embarrassed about.