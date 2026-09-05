Rajinikanth fan once worked as a daily wage labourer for ₹20, faced humiliation on movie set, now has ₹50 crore hits
This Tamil actor worked as a daily-wage labourer and played supporting roles in films starring Rajinikanth, Vijay, and Sivakarthikeyan.
The film industry is in the business of selling dreams in more ways than one. If the audience throngs to the theatres every Friday for escapism, numerous head to the industry with stars in their eyes and the hope of making it big. There’s one such 49-year-old actor from the Tamil film industry who worked as a daily wage labourer, grinded for decades as a supporting actor, and finally got his break as a lead actor. He has acted with some of the biggest names from the industry, including Vijay, Rajinikanth, and Sivakarthikeyan. Today, he has ₹50 crore hits to his name.
Doing odd jobs for ₹20 per day
In 1993, this actor was working odd jobs with his friends in Tiruppur. He made ₹20 per day and at the end of the week, made ₹140. ₹70, of which he had to send home. He couldn’t even afford a coconut bun, which cost ₹1.25, so he often settled for just tea. Meet Ramalakshmanan Muthuchamy Thevar. A self-declared ‘crazy fan’ of Rajinikanth who changed his name to Surya, inspired by the star’s character in the 1991 Mani Ratnam movie Thalapathi. Today, he is known as an actor in his own right, Soori.
From painting walls to acting
Soori worked numerous odd jobs before he got a break in the film industry, but still had to work uncredited roles for years. He also painted walls, something lyricist Pa Vijay recently brought up at an event and said, “Once upon a time, you hung on a rope and painted walls. Today, cinema is lifting you on its shoulders and taking you to the top.” Soori gained recognition only in 2009, when his character in Vennila Kabadi Kuzhu earned him the moniker ‘parotta’ Soori. He had been working in the industry since at least 1998.
Facing humiliation on set
Soori’s journey has not been easy, with the actor often shortchanged and humiliated on set. He recently recalled in a Galatta interview that he was working with a major comedian and a leading superstar when he was asked to take off his shirt on set to give to the actor replacing him on the spot. “My shirt was tossed into the costume vehicle, and I was left standing on set in just a towel wrapped around my waist, searching for my clothes while they filmed the scene with someone else. It was humiliating,” he recalled.
The film that changed his life
In 2023, Vetrimaaran banked on Soori to carry the heartwrenching story of Viduthalai: Part 1 as Constable Kumaresan. The film industry and audiences suddenly saw a whole new side of an actor who had previously been relegated to comic relief and supporting roles. Soori earned critical acclaim, and his first film as a lead grossed ₹53 crore worldwide. The following year, he returned for Viduthalai: Part 2, which collected ₹55 crore worldwide. His film Garudan grossed ₹59.50 crore, and Maaman brought him ₹50.75 crore. He has become a name to be reckoned with.
Soori now has Mathimaran Pugazhendhi’s Mandaadi lined up. The film co-starring Suhas and Mahima Nambiar will be released in theatres on September 10. He also has Ram’s Yezhu Kadal Yezhu Malai with Nivin Pauly and Anjali.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
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