Salman Khan has reacted to the ongoing farmers' protests and the farm laws. (Left: Photo by Biplov Bhuyan/ Hindustan Times)
Salman Khan reacts to farmers' protests: 'Most correct thing should be done'

  Salman Khan has reacted to the controversial farm laws and the protests that have followed. He said whatever is the most correct thing to do, should be done.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 09:35 AM IST

Actor Salman Khan is among the latest Bollywood celebrities to react to the ongoing protests by farmers against the three farm laws. The actor said whatever was the correct thing to do, should be done.

The issue picked up steam after international music star Rihanna and Swedish teen environment activist Greta Thunberg threw their weight behind the farmers.

Salman was asked by paparazzi at a recent event about his opinion on the issue. He was quoted by Spotboye as saying: "The right thing should be done. The most correct thing should be done. The most noble thing should be done."

Earlier this week, Rihanna had shared a news article on the issue and had written: "Why aren’t we talking about this?! #FarmersProtest."

A number of Indian celebrities including Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and cricketers such as Virat Kohli had posted on the subject, using the hashtags #IndiaTogether and #IndiaAgainstPropaganda.

Sharing his thoughts, Ajay Devgn had written on Twitter: "Don’t fall for any false propaganda against India or Indian policies. It's important to stand united at this hour w/o any infighting #IndiaTogether #IndiaAgainstPropaganda."

A number of other celebrities including Kangana Ranaut, Diljit Dosanjh, Taapsee Pannu, Richa Chadha have also been speaking on the contentious issue. In fact, Kangana and Diljit, who are on the opposing sides of the argument, had a rather nasty exchange on Twitter. Kangana has been tweeting against Rihanna, Greta and targeting other Indian celebs such as cricketer Rohit Sharma and Taapsee, too. Two of her tweets were subsequently deleted by Twitter over violation of rules.

Also read: Priyanka Chopra goes bold in new photo shoot, says ‘I don’t want to be defined by where I come from’

This is the first time Salman has spoken on the subject. The actor has mostly been busy shooting for his upcoming project, Antim. The film sees him play a Sikh cop. He is paired opposite Aayush Sharma, the latter playing a negative role in the film.

