Salman Khan reacts to farmers' protests: 'Most correct thing should be done'
- Salman Khan has reacted to the controversial farm laws and the protests that have followed. He said whatever is the most correct thing to do, should be done.
Actor Salman Khan is among the latest Bollywood celebrities to react to the ongoing protests by farmers against the three farm laws. The actor said whatever was the correct thing to do, should be done.
The issue picked up steam after international music star Rihanna and Swedish teen environment activist Greta Thunberg threw their weight behind the farmers.
Salman was asked by paparazzi at a recent event about his opinion on the issue. He was quoted by Spotboye as saying: "The right thing should be done. The most correct thing should be done. The most noble thing should be done."
Earlier this week, Rihanna had shared a news article on the issue and had written: "Why aren’t we talking about this?! #FarmersProtest."
A number of Indian celebrities including Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and cricketers such as Virat Kohli had posted on the subject, using the hashtags #IndiaTogether and #IndiaAgainstPropaganda.
Sharing his thoughts, Ajay Devgn had written on Twitter: "Don’t fall for any false propaganda against India or Indian policies. It's important to stand united at this hour w/o any infighting #IndiaTogether #IndiaAgainstPropaganda."
A number of other celebrities including Kangana Ranaut, Diljit Dosanjh, Taapsee Pannu, Richa Chadha have also been speaking on the contentious issue. In fact, Kangana and Diljit, who are on the opposing sides of the argument, had a rather nasty exchange on Twitter. Kangana has been tweeting against Rihanna, Greta and targeting other Indian celebs such as cricketer Rohit Sharma and Taapsee, too. Two of her tweets were subsequently deleted by Twitter over violation of rules.
Also read: Priyanka Chopra goes bold in new photo shoot, says ‘I don’t want to be defined by where I come from’
This is the first time Salman has spoken on the subject. The actor has mostly been busy shooting for his upcoming project, Antim. The film sees him play a Sikh cop. He is paired opposite Aayush Sharma, the latter playing a negative role in the film.
Follow @htshowbiz for more
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Salman Khan reacts to farmers' protests: 'Most correct thing should be done'
- Salman Khan has reacted to the controversial farm laws and the protests that have followed. He said whatever is the most correct thing to do, should be done.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Virat on welcoming Vamika with Anushka: 'Greatest moment in my life'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Twitter deletes Kangana's tweet to Rohit Sharma, she calls it 'China puppet'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Navya Nanda wishes uncle Abhishek Bachchan on birthday: 'Partner in all crimes'
- Actor Abhishek Bachchan got an early birthday wish from his niece Navya Naveli Nanda on Friday. She also posted a picture of them together and wrote a note alongside. See it here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Inside Priyaank-Shaza's wedding party: Cousin Shraddha, Anil Kapoor attend
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shoojit Sircar on OTT boom: Every boom is welcome as that means we are progressing
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
I waited for these opportunities, says Yami on signing eight films
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Richa Chadha calls burning of Greta Thunberg’s effigies ‘repugnant and immature'
- Richa Chadha criticised the burning of Greta Thunberg’s posters and effigies, calling it 'foolish' and 'embarrassing'.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Happy birthday Abhishek: See precious family moments with Aishwarya and Aaradhya
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gauahar Khan questions criticism of global support to protest
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Adarsh says he felt insecure when he competed with ‘buff men' at auditions
- Adarsh Gourav, who shot to fame with Netflix film The White Tiger, has said that he would feel intimidated at auditions. He also revealed that he almost quit the industry in 2015.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kubbra Sait takes indirect dig at Kangana, says calling her 'queen' backfired
- Kubbra Sait took on Kangana Ranaut over her recent comments on the ongoing farmers' protest. Kangana made disparaging comments about Rihanna, Greta Thunberg and other supporters of the agitation.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Neha Dhupia says she gained around 25 kgs during pregnancy, was fat-shamed
- Neha Dhupia said that she put on around 25 kgs during pregnancy, and was fat-shamed for it. Some also told her that her life and career have 'come to a halt'.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sonakshi re-posts message about humanitarianism amid protests: 'Wake up'
- Sonakshi Sinha has re-posted a message highlighting humanitarianism amid the farmers' protest, in light of international attention being shed on it after tweets from celebrities such as Rihanna.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sara Ali Khan, brother Ibrahim are 'double trouble' together, see throwback pic
- Sara Ali Khan may be back in India but is clearly missing the tropical island nation of Maldives. She posted two throwback pictures with brother Ibrahim Ali Khan. See here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox