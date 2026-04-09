Salman Khan’s new look sends fans to 90s Bollywood: ‘Hand him pen, paper, and that’s Sameer from Jhoka Hawa Ka Aaj Bhi…'

Social media was quick to react as clips of the actor went viral. Admirers flooded comment sections with excitement, with many pointing out how the look echoed his beloved “Prem” era. One fan exclaimed that it felt like “Prem is back,” while another noted how the superstar seemed to have turned back the clock by decades.

Dressed in a simple yet stylish black shirt and jeans, Salman kept it effortlessly suave. However, it was his choice of glasses that became the highlight of his appearance. The subtle change sparked a wave of nostalgia online, with fans drawing comparisons to his iconic romantic roles from the late 90s.

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan turned heads at the airport as he stepped out in a striking new look that instantly transported fans back to the 90s. The actor, currently busy shooting for his upcoming film Maatrubhumi, was spotted flying to Jamnagar to attend Anant Ambani’s birthday celebrations.

Among the many reactions, one comment stood out and quickly gained traction: “Hand him a pen & paper, and that’s Sameer from Jhoka Hawa Ka Aaj Bhi…”, a clear nod to his unforgettable character in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, also starring Aishwarya Rai and Ajay Devgn. The remark perfectly captured the collective sentiment, as fans celebrated what they called a nostalgic comeback vibe.

Joining the star-studded celebrations in Jamnagar were several prominent names from the industry, including Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh, Ananya Panday, Ram Charan, and Gauri Khan, among others. Salman’s sister, Arpita Khan Sharma, was also seen arriving with her husband, actor Aayush Sharma.