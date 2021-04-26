Salman Khan tastes food being sent out to 5000 frontline workers, watch video

A video of actor Salman Khan, overseeing the distribution of food packages for those in need amid the pandemic, has been shared online. Maharashtra has been registering record numbers of Covid-19 cases, as the second wave of the pandemic sweeps across India.

On Sunday, a video of the actor, at an eatery, showed him overseeing the packaging of food. Salman at one point also tasted the food, and seemed to nod in approval.

Rahul Kanal, a member of the Shiv Sena's youth wing, wrote in a tweet, "Big thank you @AUThackeray ji @BeingSalmanKhan bhai for making this possible as team @yuvasenabandraw for reaching out our Frontline force... means a lot when bhai comes to keep a check on the supply and motivate the team to reach out to one and all..Jai Hind !!! Jai Maharashtra." Rahul told the Indian Express that as many as 5000 packages were distributed.

Today we shall reach out the areas of Bandra - Worli - juhu - BKC - Agripada... proud feeling that we could do our bit ans our mark of respect for tireless service of @MumbaiPolice @mybmc and health warriors 🙏 pic.twitter.com/I3sfevkiVh — Rahul.N.Kanal (@Iamrahulkanal) April 25, 2021





He added, "Today we shall reach out the areas of Bandra - Worli - juhu - BKC - Agripada... proud feeling that we could do our bit ans our mark of respect for tireless service of @MumbaiPolice @mybmc and health warriors."

Last year, Salman had arranged for rations to be distributed among the villages surrounding his Panvel farmhouse. The actor was aided in his drive by Jacqueline Fernandez, rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur, Waluscha De Sousa, Niketan Madhok, Kamaal Khan and others who were with him at the farmhouse.

The actor’s close friend and politician Baba Siddique revealed that he had also arranged for rations for daily wage workers last year, and thanked him in a tweet for his gesture. Through his foundation, he had also provided monetary help to 25000 daily wage workers, according to Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) president BN Tiwari.

