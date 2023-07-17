Salman Khan issues warning against fake casting calls using his name, threatens legal action

Actor Salman Khan on Monday issued a statement clarifying that he and his production Salman Khan Films are not associated with any third party for casting in films. Addressing fake casting calls, he promised legal action against those using his name or his company's name. Also read: Salman Khan's Kick 2 is completely written, need a bigger scale and a better time for its release: Sajid Nadiadwala Salman Khan issues a statement regarding fake casting calls.

Salman Khan's statement against fake casting calls

Taking to Instagram on Monday, Salman said in his statement, “This is to clarify that neither Mr Salman Khan nor Salman Khan Films are casting for any film currently. We have not hired any casting agents for any of our future films. Please do not trust any emails or messages received by you for this purpose. Legal action will be taken if any party is found falsely using Mr Khan's or SKF's name in any unauthorised manner.”

Salman Khan Films

Salman Khan established his film production and distribution company, Salman Khan Films in 2011. His mother Salma Khan is also a part of it. He had said that the money generated from film productions will be donated to the Being Human organisation. The first film produced under the banner was Chillar Party, directed by Nitesh Tiwari and Vikas Bahl.

Salman Khan Films have backed several films including Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Hero, Tubelight, Race 3, Loveyatri, Notebook, Bharat, Kaagaz, Dabangg 3, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai and Antim: The Final Truth. Their last production was Salman's most recent outing, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

Directed by Farhad Samji, the film starred Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Raghav Juyal, Jassie Gill, Siddharth Nigam, Shehnaaz Gill and Tanikella Bharani. Released on the occasion of Eid this year, the film met with negative reviews from critics. Although he started off well at the box office, later the film fell flat.

Salman Khan's work

Salman Khan is currently hosting Bigg Boss OTT 2. It's his first time as a host of the OTT version of the popular reality show. On the film front, Salman will be next seen in his much-awaited, Tiger 3. The film marks his onscreen reunion with Katrina Kaif. It will also have a special cameo appearance of Shah Rukh Khan as he reprises his iconic character Pathan for the film.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news. ...view detail