Salman Khan's Kick 2 is completely written, need a bigger scale and a better time for its release: Sajid Nadiadwala

Sajid Nadiadwala has shared an update on the second installment of his directorial debut Kick. The filmmaker said that Salman Khan has also read script for the film, which is now ‘completely written’. He added that they are looking at a better time to release the action film. (Also read: Sajid Nadiadwala’s production house buys Juhu plot for ₹31.3 crore) Salman Khan will be back with Kick 2 soon.

About Kick

When Sajid made his directorial debut with Kick in 2014, he not only brought yet-another Salman Khan-entertainer to the audience, he also introduced actors such as Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Randeep Hooda in a larger-than-life Bollywood film. Nawazuddin played the antagonist in the film and Randeep essayed the role of a cop. Kick also featured Jacqueline Fernandez, and made ₹200 crore at the box office.

Writing for Kick 2 is complete

Talking about Kick 2, Sajid told Pinkvilla that Kick is his ‘favourite IP (intellectual property)’ and he gets overwhelming response from the audience as well as the film industry each time he talks about the sequel. “Now, I promise that there will be an extension to Kick. The subject is there on paper, it’s completely written but needs time. We need a bigger scale and a better time for its release."

Sajid on right time for Kick 2's release

Sajid added, "We need to have cinema consumption back in fashion for us to make Kick. Once we are back to normal, I will be ready to take Kick 2 on floors. Salman has also heard it and now I just need the excitement of the audience to come back and then we can plan Kick 2 accordingly,” he added.

Salman Khan was most recently seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan which also featured Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh, Jassi Gill, Jagapati Babu, Raghav Juyal, Bhumika Chawla, Bhagyashree, Siddharth Nigam, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Vijender Singh. Ram Charan and Abdu Rozik had cameo appearances in the film that marked the Bollywood debut of Shehnaaz and Palak.

Salman's new films

Up next, Salman is ready with the third film in his hit spy franchise Tiger. Tentatively titled Tiger 3, it will see Salman reprising his role of an Indian spy. The film that also features Katrina Kaif. She has also played a spy in Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai and will reprise her role for Tiger 3 as well.

The new film will also introduce Emraan Hashmi to the franchise and he essays the role of the antagonist in Tiger 3. Reports suggest that Shah Rukh Khan will also make a special appearance in the film that is likely to hit theatres this Diwali. Apart from Tiger 3, Salman also has Tiger Vs Pathaan in the pipeline.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON