Samay Raina rants about YouTube's new update: ‘100 million views mean nothing now’
Samay Raina criticises YouTube's new update for counting clicks as views, leading to a disconnect between high view counts and low engagement.
Samay Raina recently shared a rant on Instagram. The comedian's latest episode on India's Got Latent Season 2 broke records, becoming the most-watched episode of the season with over 53 million views. Now, Samay has complained about YouTube's new update, under which even clicking on a video would count as a view.
'Even a click gets you one view'
Samay shared a video explaining why he became suspicious after his latest episode quickly gained a large number of views but did not receive a similar number of likes on YouTube. He explained, "If you see on YouTube, the views of the latest episode are more than Karan Aujla‘s episode, but it hasn’t received that many likes. So, I thought something was wrong. So I did a bit of research and found that YouTube has come up with the sh***iest update of all time. Earlier, if you watched any YouTube video for 30 seconds, that was counted as one view, but now, even if you click a video even for a second, that will be counted as one view."
'100 million views means sh** now'
Samay argued that with this feature, YouTube views would mean nothing. He said, "This was not expected from YouTube. This is a very bad update. Also, now views mean nothing. It is sad. It looks great on the feed, but 100 million views means sh** now. I’m very disappointed with this update."
'I am getting free views'
He added, "Actual view is when somebody sees your content properly. This is not a view. This is a glance. I am very pissed off about this update because views now mean nothing. I was so happy that this latest episode broke all records, but now I am getting free views. What does it mean? My special was the most viewed video on YouTube with one 175 million views. Now, anybody can put any video, and they will get 100 million or more."
About Samay's latest episode
The latest episode of India's Got Latent featured internet sensation Orry, veteran actor Archana Puran Singh, and comedians Nishant Suri and Sharon Verma on the panel. The episode quickly became the most-viewed episode of the latest season and crossed the 53 million-view mark on YouTube. According to the list Samay shared on Instagram, the second-most-viewed episode of this season is the first episode that featured Alia Bhatt and Sharvari as guests.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORVibha Maru
Vibha Maru is an Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times Entertainment, based in Delhi. With a decade of experience across digital and print media, she covers Bollywood, Hollywood and web shows. A self-confessed cinephile who breathes Hindi cinema, Vibha can often be found sacrificing sleep after binge-watching films and web series. Though she holds a Commerce degree, she discovered her true calling in journalism after enrolling at the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC). She began her career covering Delhi's cultural scene, food, nightlife, concerts, and city life at The Times of India, before moving into full-time entertainment journalism with India Today. At India Today, Vibha interviewed some of the biggest names in Bollywood and television while carving a niche for herself through film reviews, opinion pieces, nostalgic features, celebrity interviews, and trend-driven stories. She later brought her storytelling and editorial expertise to The Indian Express, where she continued to deepen her understanding of cinema through long-form entertainment explainers, retrospectives and feature writing. Now, as Assistant Editor at Hindustan Times Entertainment, Vibha continues to chronicle the world of movies and pop culture. Her work spans breaking entertainment news, exclusive interviews, celebrity features, and stories that capture the conversations shaping Indian cinema.Read More
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