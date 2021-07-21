Sambhavna Seth: When we make videos, it’s not to insult anybody

“Humne kahi bhi insult nahin kiya. Humne kahi bhi racism wali baat nahin ki...yaa kahi bhi adivasi ki baat nahin ki. And yet the Adivasi community blamed us, ki aapne aisa kiya hai and [said] ‘You should delete the video and say sorry’,” says actor Sambhavna Seth. She rose to fame with the reality show Bigg Boss, and was in a soup after she and her husband Avinash faced backlash for mocking their househelp in a video.

Seth, however, says it was “ unintentional” and they later deleted the video and apologised for it. “Yeh ek maheene pehle ka video hai. Suddenly yeh wali baat kaha se aayi mujhe nahin pata. We make videos only for entertainment, humour, laugh... live and let live. When we make videos, it’s not to insult anybody or any community. Main zyada in controversies mein nahin padna chahti. We deleted the video and said sorry because humara matlab aisa nahin tha,” she adds.

Popular for her Bhojpuri films, and now her YouTube channel, Seth feels people must see the other side before jumping to conclusions. She shares, “Hum unko (househelp) itna pyaar se rakhte hai. Mere paas aise comments aa rahe hai ki ‘Aapne mazak banaya’. Woh log tab kaha hote hain jab hum unhi maids ka khayal rakh rahe hote hai ya vaccination dila rahe hote hai. We call her didi. Idhar kahi bhi oonch neech, amir gareeb, yeh saari baatein aati hi nahin hai. Yeh apneaap banayi hui baatein hoti hain. Kuch logo ko lagti hain kuch logon ko nahin lagti.”

Citing example of another recent video wherein she is speaking Bhojpuri and her husband is talking in Punjabi, Seth says, “I don’t know how to speak Bhojpuri, and my husband doesn’t understand Punjabi. We both made fun of the languages, but people loved it. Not even a single person said ‘Aapne bhaasha ki insult ki hai!”

Having said that, she says that she’s “of course” going to be more careful about what to upload in future, and adds, “Yeh unintentional cheez thi. Par yeh humare liye sabak hain, hum aisa nahin karenge aage se. Hum log aur bhi zyada dhyan rakhenge ki while making our humorous vlogs, we ensure aisa koi bhi unintentional mazak nah ho jo kisi jaati ya praja ko dhukh pahuchaye. Humne na kisi ko insult kara hai, na karenge.”

