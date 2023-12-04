Sameera Reddy pens note after meeting Catherine Zeta Jones and Michael Douglas in Goa: ‘What a surprise’

Sameera Reddy took to social media to share a glimpse of what her week was like. The most interesting thing however was that she got the opportunity to catch up with Hollywood stars Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas while they were visiting Goa. Sharing selfies and a video Catherine recorded for her son Hans on social media, Sameera seemed over the moon. (Also Read: Catherine Zeta-Jones says her children have grown up watching Om Shanti Om) Sameera Reddy shared a selfie with Catherine Zeta Jones(Instagram)

The selfie

Sameera looked stunning in a polka-dot outfit while Catherine rocked a pastel one. Sharing their selfie, she wrote, “@catherinezetajones you have a heart of gold. My Hans was over the moon with her msg for him @michaelkirkdouglas meeting you was legendary. Goa what a surprise week it has been.”

Catherine’s message for Hans

Catherine recorded a message for Sameera’s son Hans in which she says, “Hello Hans, I am with your mom here in the beautiful Goa. And I hear you live here, you’re so lucky. Please be good to your mama okay?” while Sameera can’t help but smile wide and go ‘aww.’

Catherine and Michael in India

The Hollywood couple has been savouring their time in India, rubbing shoulders with Indian celebrities and making the most of their trip. They were here to attend the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) 2023, which concluded recently. Catherine has been active on her social media, sharing pictures and videos from her trip.

Loving India

When they first arrived here, both Catherine and Michael seemed to enjoy some Punjabi beats while having dinner. Sharing a video of them both grooving to it, she wrote, “Oh India!!!! We love you.” More recently, she shared a video of her singing while someone strums the guitar, writing, “Summertime’ somewhere! With friends in India, singing around the campfire, didn’t really know all the lyrics.”

When Sameera moved to Goa

Sameera, who has grown up in Mumbai decided to move to Goa in 2020 with her family. Addressing her move, she once penned a note on social media that read, “A shift in mindset and space was maybe something we required and the time was right. I take timeout a lot. To slow down. To take stock. I never did that before. I also trusted the universe and it worked.”

