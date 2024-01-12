Sanjay Dutt performs pind daan in Gaya, says he would like to visit Ayodhya soon

Actor Sanjay Dutt performed pind daan at Vishnupad Temple in Gaya, Bihar. Sanjay prayed for the peace of the souls of his departed parents, Sunil Dutt and Nargis. He donned a white dhoti and kurta and had his security personnel with him to ensure his safety. Also read: After Ranbir-Alia, Dhanush and Randeep Hooda get invitations to attend Ram Temple inauguration on January 22 Actor Sanjay Dutt offered prayers at Vishnupad Temple in Gaya. (ANI Photo)(ANI Pic Service)

Sanjay Dutt in Gaya

Pind daan is a Hindu ritual that involves paying homage to the deceased. It's performed by relatives of the deceased at three holy sites in Gaya: the Phalgu River, Vishnupad Temple, and Akshay Vat tree. The ritual can take about two hours and can be completed in one day.

Actor Sanjay Dutt performs pind daan rituals, in Gaya. (PTI Photo)(PTI)

Sanjay Dutt: I would like to visit Ayodhya

After performing the rituals on Thursday, he met his fans, who waited for him outside the temple premises. He also briefly interacted with the media and expressed delight about the temple of Lord Ram, which is coming up at Ayodhya. He said he would like to visit the Ayodhya temple and offer prayers.

"Bahut achchi baat hai, bahut achchi baat hai (it's great)," said the actor after he was asked about the Ram temple, which will be consecrated on January 22. Soon after, the actor launched into full-throated chants of Jai Bhole and Jai Shri Ram, evoking cheers from fans who watched him from a distance.

Previously, journalists had also asked him at the airport whether he would like to visit Ayodhya. He told them, “Definitely. Why not?”

Upcoming work

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sanjay will be next seen in the sci-fi horror comedy film The Virgin Tree, which also features Sunny Singh, Mouni Roy, and Palak Tiwari in the lead roles.

Sharing more details about the film, Sanjay earlier said, "I am pleased to back the film, which was exactly the script I was looking for. The film is the perfect blend of comedy and horror, with the right balance of chills and thrills. I am so glad to have found a production partner in Deepak Mukut whose cinematic vision and ideals align with mine. I always wanted to encourage young, fresh talent in the industry and with this film, we launch a new director with a fresh vision. He has put together an eclectic cast and I wish them the best time and a glorious shoot ahead."

He also has Welcome To The Jungle alongside Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal and Disha Patani in the pipeline. Welcome To The Jungle is all set to hit theatres on December 20, 2024.

