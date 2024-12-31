Sanjay Gupta slams Naga Vamsi's ‘disgusting attitude’ towards Boney Kapoor during clash over Bollywood vs South Cinema

Recently, Boney Kapoor and Telugu producer Naga Vamsi got into a war of words during the producers' roundtable by Galatta Plus over Bollywood vs South Cinema. Naga Vamsi talked about how Hindi cinema has reinvented itself due to the popularity of films made in the South which led to a heated argument between him and Boney. Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta has slammed the Telugu producer for the same. Sanjay Gupta slams Naga Vamsi for getting into a heated argument with Boney Kapoor.

Sanjay Gupta reacts to Boney Kapoor and Naga Vamsi's heated argument

Sharing a byte from the interview on X, Sanjay Gupta slammed Naga Vamsi for his 'disgusting attitude' and wrote, "Who is this obnoxious guy sitting next to a senior producer like Boney Ji and deriding him with his fake vanity? Look at his body language and disgusting attitude. 4/5 hits dene se yeh Bollywood ke baap nahin bane na banienge (You have not and will not become father of Bollywood by giving 4/5 hits)"

He further questioned if he would behave the same with senior producers like Allu Aravind and said, "Would he have the guts to sit in front of senior Producers like Allu Aravind Sir or Suresh Babu Sir and speak to them in this manner pointing his fingers in their face. Learn to value RESPECT before SUCCESS." He added, "The first thing we learned working with the great Southern Film Producers was HUMILITY and DISCIPLINE. An obnoxious show of arrogance is the very last thing you would expect from them."

What happened between Naga Vamsi and Boney Kapoor

Vamsi interrupted Boney during the roundtable and said, “One thing, sir, you have to accept this. It might sound really harsh. We, South Indians, have changed the way you [Bollywood] look at cinema. Because, you guys [Bollywood], were stuck in making films for Bandra and Juhu. You witnessed a change with Baahubali, RRR, Animal and Jawan.”

Boney Kapoor disagreed with Vamsi and said, "In this forum, we can't be talking about every bit of knowledge we know. We need to talk in broader terms. When I say Mughal-E-Azam, Baahubali and all that, it's not that I've missed out on other films. I know those films. At the tip of my fingers, I can rattle out those names. But, it's nothing like Telugu cinema has taught Indians. I don't believe that. It was always there. Even the hero (Allu Arjun) of Pushpa 2 said that he is a big fan of Amitabh Bachchan. He could have said that he was a big fan of NT Rama Rao."