Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim, Taimur, Jehangir and Inaaya feature in Saba's Children's Day post

Saba Ali Khan is very fond of all her nephews and nieces and often shares pictures of them and her famous family on her Instagram page. On the occasion of Children's Day, Saba shared a mandatory post featuring all of them.

Saba took to Instagram Stories to share a collage of her pictures with Ibrahim Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan, Jehangir Ali Khan and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. The picture with Sara is a few years old, from a Diwali party, while the rest are throwback pictures from Inaaya's birthday party in October this year. “Happy Children's Day. Stay safe," she wrote with the collage.

Saba Ali Khan has shared a post on Instagram Stories.

Ibrahim and Sara are Saif Ali Khan's children with his first wife Amrita Singh. Taimur and Jehangir are his kids from his second marriage to Kareena Kapoor. Inaaya is the daughter of Saif and Saba's younger sister Soha Ali Khan and her husband Kunal Kemmu.

Saba had recently shared a post, slamming the behaviour of the paparazzi on spotting Jehangir at a birthday party. She shared a video showing a photographer using a bright flash on Jeh's face and repeatedly calling his nanny as they left the venue in a car. He also asked another photographer to keep chasing their car.

“Is this what media want? To torture a child?! Chasing? Watch the video. Stop! He's a baby,” she wrote with the video on Instagram.

Saba had a gala time with the kids at Inaaya's birthday bash. She had shared a post about her imagined conversation with her youngest nephew, Jehangir, lovingly called Jeh. The eight-month-old wanted to play with her earring and eventually forced her to remove it and hand it over to him.

Saba is the daughter of actor Sharmila Tagore and late cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi. She is younger than Saif and older to Soha.