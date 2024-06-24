Sara Ali Khan reveals she asked Aanand L Rai to take Atrangi Re to Alia Bhatt instead

During an interaction with Mayank Shekhar of Mid-Day, Sara spoke about the project, calling it her mistake.

Looking back

In the interaction, she was asked, “What was Love Aaj Kal?”, with Sara saying it was a mistake on his part.

“I take full responsibility for the fact that I didn’t deliver. Nevertheless, it really helped me. It could have been easy for me to go off-track. After the success of Kedarnath and Simmba, one more box-office success and I could have gone daamadol. You never know. I take full responsibility for the fact that I didn’t deliver. Nevertheless, it really helped me. It could have been easy for me to go off-track. After the success of Kedarnath and Simmba, one more box-office success and I could have gone daamadol,” she added.

The actor admitted that not getting appreciated for her work took a toll on her, and was happy that the audience accepted her through her projects such as Atrangi Re (2021) and Zara Hatke Zara Bachke (2023).

She said, “I called Aanand R Lai and told him, ‘Atrangi Re is a great script. This character is outstanding. Are you sure you don’t want to call Alia Bhatt (to do the role instead)?’”

When she was asked why, Sara said she did it because she was nervous. But doing the role helped her pick herself up, and bounce back.

What’s next

The actor was last seen in Ae Watan Mere Watan in which she is seen in the role of Usha Mehta, who took an active part in India’s freedom struggle. She will next be seen in Anurag Basu’s Metro..In Dino, alongside Aditya Roy Kapur. The film also features an ensemble cast including Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, and Konkona Sen Sharma. The film is scheduled to release on the big screen in November this year.