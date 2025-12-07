Search
Sara Ali Khan thanks Sushant Singh Rajput for reminding her ‘to always be curious’, recalls memories of Kedarnath shoot

BySantanu Das
Published on: Dec 07, 2025 06:58 pm IST

Sara Ali Khan marked her debut with Kedarnath, which was released in theatres in 2018. The film marks its 7th anniversary today.

Actor Sara Ali Khan is reminiscing about her debut film, Kedarnath, as it marks 7 years since its release on December 7. The actor took to her Instagram account and shared a series of pictures from the time, thanking her co-star, the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, in a lengthy note.

Sara Ali Khan with Sushant Singh Rajput during the shoot of Kedarnath.
Sara Ali Khan with Sushant Singh Rajput during the shoot of Kedarnath.

What Sara said

In the caption, Sara began, “7 years to Kedarnath. If only I could go back to 2017… not to change a single moment but to relive, cherish and truly appreciate every nanosecond of that magical time.”

She added, “I miss it everyday. But I really am grateful for all that it gave me and all that it taught me. And honestly everytime i go back to my favourite valley it continues to give me, teach me, love me, nurture me and remind me of all that i have been given.”

She thanked Sushant as well as the director, Abhishek Kapoor, and wrote, “My introduction to black coffee, the genesis of my love for trekking, the start of my moon obsession, true desire for the camera, gratitude to my audience and the realisation of my fondness for pahadi khana. Thank you Sushant for introducing me to all of this. But mostly thank you for reminding me to always be curious and always try and learn. @gattukapoor i will always be grateful to you for this film, this journey and these memories. @kanika.d thank you for creating a world that i didn’t realise would become such an integral and sacred part of my world even today. @jehanhanda thank you being a genuine brother across all these years. 2017- ♾️ Jai Bholenath.”

Sushant died on June 14, 2020, in Mumbai.

About Kedarnath

The 2018 film saw Sushant playing ‘pithu’ at the holy Kedarnath shrine. The film was a dramatic retelling of the calamitous flash floods in Uttarakhand in June 2013 in which 4,000 people died and 70,000 went missing. Director Abhishek Kapoor’s romance-drama features Sushant opposite Sara. The movie was a great success at the box office.

Sara was last seen in Anurag Basu's Metro… In Dino. The film is available to watch on Netflix.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
