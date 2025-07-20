‘Sasur ji' Kevin Jonas Sr has a cute reason for late bday wish for Priyanka Chopra; fans think she's his favourite bahu

Priyanka Chopra turned 43 last week and her friends and family are still celebrating. She went for a beach holiday with the full fam for her big day but that didn't stop anyone from wishing her on social media anyway, from husband Nick Jonas to brother Sidharth Chopra to, now, even dad-in-law Kevin Jonas Sr. A perfect picture of the Chopra-jonas families from Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' engagement in Mumbai in 2018.

Good wishes from the fam

Kevin took to Instagram on Saturday to share a belated birthday wish for Priyanka. He posted a picture of the Chopra-Jonas families from Nick and Priyanka's roka-engagement ceremony in Mumbai in 2018.

“Happy birthday sweet daughter. I love the joy you bring to all of our lives,” he wrote with the photo. He added, “One day late since we were ACTUALLY celebrating together ON your birthday. We love you so much!”

The sweet wish got love from Priyanka, who wrote, “Thank you so much senior love you,” she wrote. Fans thought the wish was so cute, too, and wondered if Priyanka was indeed his favourite daughter-in-law. “I think he has a favourite daughter in law,” commented a fan.

“I mean just a Father-in-law celebrating his lovely daughter-in-law 😍 More blessings to the Jonas family,” wrote a person. “I love that papa K is just a normal father in law,” wrote another. “Happy birthday to your beautiful daughter-in-law,” wrote another.

How did Priyanka Chopra ring in her 43rd birthday?

Priyanka took to Instagram to share a glimpse into her birthday celebration, which included a relaxing beachside vacation with her husband, Nick Jonas, their daughter, Malti Marie, and close family and friends.

Her birthday post included a video montage of the special moments from her getaway. The clip features Priyanka smiling in a bright yellow bikini, enjoying cuddles with Nick, and creating memories with baby Malti. From playing in the sea to petting animals, the video captures happy and peaceful family moments.

Along with the beautiful visuals, Priyanka shared a heartfelt message for her fans that read, "As I prepare to go into another year around the sun, on my birthday eve, all I can be is grateful. I feel so protected by the universe and so thankful for all the gifts that have been provided to me. My family is my greatest gift, and all of my incredible well-wishers around the world. Thank you. So, with immense gratitude, I go into 43, baby!"

Priyanka was last seen in 'Heads of State,' an Amazon Prime Video action-comedy where she stars alongside John Cena and Idris Elba. She plays MI6 agent Noel Bisset in the film, which follows global leaders trying to stop a major conspiracy.

Up next, Priyanka will be seen in The Bluff, where she plays a 19th-century Caribbean pirate. She also has Season 2 of her international web series Citadel lined up.