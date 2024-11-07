Seema Sajdeh on talking to son Nirvaan about dating Vikram Ahuja: 'Whatever I do will have ripple effect on my kids'

Seema Sajdeh has often spoken about her personal life post divorce with Sohail Khan. The Indian fashion designer recently revealed about her elder son Nirvaan's reaction to her relationship with Vikram Ahuja. Seema, in an interview with Bollywood Bubble stated that she is comfortable discussing personal matters with her sons as her decisions affect their lives as well. (Also read: Seema Sajdeh on rekindling love with the man she left for Sohail Khan: 'It’s not been easy...’) Seema Sajdeh recently spoke about discussing her personal life with elder son Nirvaan.

Seema Sajdeh on discussing personal life with sons

While speaking about discussing her relationship with Vikram with her elder son, Seema stated, “My most comfortable conversations about my life are with my son because I know I am going to get the God’s honest truth from him. He knows that I hold him in the highest regard and that his opinion matters to me and what he feels matters to me. Both my children are my priority. I won’t do anything in my life which isn’t okay with my kids. At the end of the day, whatever I do will have a ripple effect on their lives and it is my responsibility as a mother to them. It is cathartic for me to have these conversations with Nirvaan. It helps me see things clearly.”

She further said, “The conversation was very organic. Yohan, being younger, looks up to Nirvaan as his elder brother. Nirvaan can also explain things to me from Yohan’s point of view, and vice versa. I had Nirvaan when I was so young that, in a way, he became my best friend. We don’t hide anything from each other.”

Seema-Nirvaan in Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives

In one of the episodes of the Netflix reality series - Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives, Seema asked Nirvaan, “Everyone is talking about me moving out because I have moved on in my life. Do you hold a grudge on me for moving on in my life?”

He replied, “No, absolutely not. Mumma, at some point, you will need a companion or a partner, and that's acceptable. If you are happy, we are happy for you. How long will you be in that stressful environment? It's stressful for me, you, and Yohan. Be happier.”

Seema Sajdeh-Sohail Khan relationship

Seema and Sohail were married to each other from 1998 to 2022. They had an Arya Samaj wedding before the nikkah (a contract between the bride and the groom as per Islamic rituals). The ex-couple has two sons - Nirvaan and Yohan.