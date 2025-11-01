‘Serious actor’ Shabana Azmi dances to Shammi Kapoor's Aaja Aaja Main Hoon Pyar Tera with flower pot on head. Watch

Actor Shabana Azmi has shared a fun old video of herself dancing to Shammi Kapoor's hit song Aaja Aaja Main Hoon Pyar Tera. Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Shabana posted the clip, which was recorded in 2018. Shabana Azmi posted her video from 2018.

In the video, Shabana danced at her home with a flower pot on her head. She also sang as she danced. People around her sang as well as laughed. Sharing the video, Shabana wrote, "This video popped up on my phone. It’s a throw back from my birthday 2018! There goes my reputation as a serious actor (laughing face emojis)."

Sandhya Mridul, Urmila Matondkar react to Shabana Azmi video

Reacting to the video, Sandhya Mridul wrote, "Aapaaaaaa … I’m so grateful I got to see this side long ago when I was shit scared of Shabana Azmi." Urmila Matondkar said, "Ufff..yeh Dancing Diva."Aditi Rao Hydari posted red heart emojis.

Fans shower praises on Shabana

A fan said, “We love women who live the fullest!! @azmishabana18 glad you are one of them!!” A comment read, "Balance is the key to life - serious, committed, loving, compassionate, playful…. You are so inspiring!" A person wrote, "Admired you since forever, have been referring personality types to as Shabana Azmi type ... serious actor you will always be ... added fun-loving to your description."

The song from the film Teesri Manzil was sung by Asha Bhosle and Mohammed Rafi. Asha Parekh featured in the song along with Shammi.

About Shabana's project

Fans saw Shabana last in Netflix's thriller series Dabba Cartel. She will next feature in the film Lahore 1947, headlined by Sunny Deol. The Rajkumar Santoshi directorial has been produced by Aamir Khan's Aamir Khan Productions. Preity Zinta and Ali Fazal are also a part of the film.