Shabana Azmi recalls 'near-fatal' crash, Deepika confirms film with SRK
Here are top entertainment news stories:
Shah Rukh Khan to return to the big screen with Pathan, confirms Deepika Padukone
Shah Rukh Khan, who has been on a sabbatical since the box office dud Zero in 2018, has maintained an air of mystery about his next project as an actor. While his name has been associated with a number of films, from Rajkumar Hirani’s next to a film with south director Atlee, Deepika Padukone has now confirmed that his next release is Siddharth Anand’s Pathan.
(Read full story here)
Boney Kapoor confirms Khushi Kapoor to make acting debut soon: ‘She will be launched by someone I respect’
Boney Kapoor has confirmed there will soon be an announcement about his younger daughter Khushi's acting debut. He, however, made it clear that he would not launch her himself.
(Read full story here)
Tandav row: All you need to know about controversies surrounding Saif Ali Khan's Amazon show
The Amazon Prime Video web series Tandav has been at the centre of a controversy after it was alleged that certain scenes are offensive to certain communities. Here's everything you need to know about what happened.
(Read full story here)
When Shah Rukh Khan pranked Gauri’s family at their reception, told them she would only wear burkha after wedding
Shah Rukh Khan once revealed he 'had a lot of fun' pranking Gauri Khan's family at their wedding reception, leading them to believe she would convert her religion after marriage.
(Read full story here)
Shabana Azmi expresses gratitude on one-year anniversary of 'near-fatal' crash
Actor Shabana Azmi has expressed gratitude to her fans, a year after suffering a horrific road accident. The actor was injured after her car rammed into a truck on the Mumbai-Pune expressway.
(Read full story here)
Follow @htshowbiz for more
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor: Box office has zero relevance in deciding film's quality
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Akshay Kumar connects the real Bhairon Singh with the reel one, Suniel Shetty!
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Aakanksha Singh: People think celebs fake mental health issues for publicity
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Alia Bhatt hospitalised, co-star Seema Pahwa says Bhansali runs smooth set
- After Alia Bhatt's reported hospitalisation for exertion, her Gangubai Kathiawadi co-star, Seema Pahwa, said that director Sanjay Leela Bhansali doesn't rush actors with work.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Malaika Arora drops Instagram advice with throwback pic, Rahul Khanna reacts
- Malaika Arora has shared a throwback picture from her Goa vacation with Arjun Kapoor, along with some advice. Rahul Khanna said that he'll try to follow it.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Salman Khan confirms Radhe theatrical release on Eid 2021
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kareena reveals secret to ‘glamorous’ look during pregnancy with K3G reference
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ind vs Aus: SRK to ‘now sleep peacefully’, Amitabh recalls racial abuse, injury
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Deepika reveals first thing she does after waking up, answers fan questions
- Actor Deepika Padukone answered quirky questions in an Instagram Ask Me Anything session on Tuesday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
When Hrithik Roshan oversaw Amitabh Bachchan rehearsing for his singing debut
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dhaakad: Arjun Rampal is Kangana Ranaut’s nemesis, see first look
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Deepika Padukone says she manages her home herself, Ranveer keeps asking why
- Deepika Padukone said that because of the upbringing she got, she believes in taking care of her home herself, instead of outsourcing duties to her staff.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shabana Azmi recalls 'near-fatal' crash, Deepika confirms film with SRK
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Prabhas shares a glimpse of motion capture in Adipurush, to begin shoot on Feb 2
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Yami Gautam completes 11 years in showbiz, shares emotional note
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox