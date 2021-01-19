IND USA
Here are top entertainment news stories of the day.
bollywood

Shabana Azmi recalls 'near-fatal' crash, Deepika confirms film with SRK

From Shabana Azmi taking about her road accident last year to Deepika Padukone confirming doing Pathan with Shah Rukh Khan, here are top entertainment news stories of the day.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 11:20 AM IST

Here are top entertainment news stories:

Shah Rukh Khan to return to the big screen with Pathan, confirms Deepika Padukone

Shah Rukh Khan, who has been on a sabbatical since the box office dud Zero in 2018, has maintained an air of mystery about his next project as an actor. While his name has been associated with a number of films, from Rajkumar Hirani’s next to a film with south director Atlee, Deepika Padukone has now confirmed that his next release is Siddharth Anand’s Pathan.

(Read full story here)

Boney Kapoor confirms Khushi Kapoor to make acting debut soon: ‘She will be launched by someone I respect’

Boney Kapoor has confirmed there will soon be an announcement about his younger daughter Khushi's acting debut. He, however, made it clear that he would not launch her himself.

(Read full story here)

Tandav row: All you need to know about controversies surrounding Saif Ali Khan's Amazon show

The Amazon Prime Video web series Tandav has been at the centre of a controversy after it was alleged that certain scenes are offensive to certain communities. Here's everything you need to know about what happened.

(Read full story here)

When Shah Rukh Khan pranked Gauri’s family at their reception, told them she would only wear burkha after wedding

Shah Rukh Khan once revealed he 'had a lot of fun' pranking Gauri Khan's family at their wedding reception, leading them to believe she would convert her religion after marriage.

(Read full story here)

Shabana Azmi expresses gratitude on one-year anniversary of 'near-fatal' crash

Actor Shabana Azmi has expressed gratitude to her fans, a year after suffering a horrific road accident. The actor was injured after her car rammed into a truck on the Mumbai-Pune expressway.

(Read full story here)

shah rukh khan boney kapoor khushi kapoor tandav deepika padukone

Kangana Ranaut defended her anti-Tandav tweet.
bollywood

Kangana Ranaut defends ‘take their heads off’ tweet about Tandav

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JAN 19, 2021 10:40 AM IST
  • Kangana Ranaut, who deleted a controversial tweet against Tandav, defended it from allegations of inciting violence.
Rahul Vaidya and Rubina Dilaik have an ugly fight.
tv

Bigg Boss 14: Rahul Vaidya drags Abhinav in fight with Rubina, here's her reply

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 08:40 AM IST
The promo for Tuesday's episode of Bigg Boss 14 shows Rubina Dilaik and Rahul Vaidya dragging each other's personal lives into an argument. While Abhinav Shukla comes to Rubina's rescue, Aly Goni comes out in support of Rahul.
Actor Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor’s upcoming Bollywood projects are a Vasan Bala directorial, Bindra biopic and an untitled romantic film. He is presently shooting for a thriller for an OTT platform.
bollywood

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor: Box office has zero relevance in deciding film's quality

By Shreya Mukherjee
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 05:30 PM IST
Actor Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor talks about his journey so far, upcoming films and why he finds the entire expectation around him carrying the legacy of his father Anil Kapoor forward a bit limiting.
Suniel Shetty felt it was sweet of Akshay Kumar to call and reach out, “perhaps because we share a close relation”. (Yogen Shah)
bollywood

Akshay Kumar connects the real Bhairon Singh with the reel one, Suniel Shetty!

By Kavita Awaasthi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 05:19 PM IST
Akshay Kumar met a veteran Army officer, Bhairon Singh, who played an important role in the historic war at Longewala in 1971 to Suniel Shetty, who played him in the movie Border (1997), as he was alive and not dead as shown in the film!
Actor Aakanksha Singh, who will be seen in Ajay Devgn’s May Day, says that being healthy is all about being mentally as well as physically fit.
bollywood

Aakanksha Singh: People think celebs fake mental health issues for publicity

By Kavita Awaasthi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 05:18 PM IST
The actor shares it is not always the case and earlier, people were conscious but now it is getting easier to talk about difficulties, depression and anxiety.
Alia Bhatt in and as Gangubai Kathiawadi.
bollywood

Alia Bhatt hospitalised, co-star Seema Pahwa says Bhansali runs smooth set

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 04:46 PM IST
  • After Alia Bhatt's reported hospitalisation for exertion, her Gangubai Kathiawadi co-star, Seema Pahwa, said that director Sanjay Leela Bhansali doesn't rush actors with work.
Rahul Khanna says he'll try to follow Malaika Arora's advice.
bollywood

Malaika Arora drops Instagram advice with throwback pic, Rahul Khanna reacts

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 04:41 PM IST
  • Malaika Arora has shared a throwback picture from her Goa vacation with Arjun Kapoor, along with some advice. Rahul Khanna said that he'll try to follow it.
Salman Khan has said that Radhe will release in theatres.
bollywood

Salman Khan confirms Radhe theatrical release on Eid 2021

By HT Entertainment Desk, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 19, 2021 04:39 PM IST
Salman Khan has now confirmed that after receiving requests of theatre owners from across the country, he will release his next, Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai, in theatres on Eid this year.
Kareena Kapoor Khan is expecting her second child with husband Saif Ali Khan.
bollywood

Kareena reveals secret to ‘glamorous’ look during pregnancy with K3G reference

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 04:08 PM IST
When Kareena Kapoor Khan was complimented about looking 'glamorous' during her pregnancy, she replied with a reference to her K3G character Poo.
India trumped Australia in the Border-Gavaskar series.
bollywood

Ind vs Aus: SRK to ‘now sleep peacefully’, Amitabh recalls racial abuse, injury

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 03:44 PM IST
All from Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Anil Kapoor to Karan Johar have tweeted to show their happiness on India's historic win over Australia in the Border-Gavaskar series.
Deepika Padukone poses in a large kitchen ahead of her AMA session.
bollywood

Deepika reveals first thing she does after waking up, answers fan questions

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 03:43 PM IST
  • Actor Deepika Padukone answered quirky questions in an Instagram Ask Me Anything session on Tuesday.
Hrithik Roshan on the sets of Mr Natwarlal starring Amitabh Bachchan.
bollywood

When Hrithik Roshan oversaw Amitabh Bachchan rehearsing for his singing debut

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 12:54 PM IST
Amitabh Bachchan has shared a rare black-and-white picture when he was rehearsing to sing his first song and Hrithik Roshan was witnessing the moment as a child.
Arjun Rampal in his first look from Dhaakad.
bollywood

Dhaakad: Arjun Rampal is Kangana Ranaut’s nemesis, see first look

By HT Entertainment Desk, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 12:42 PM IST
Arjun Rampal’s first look as the inked and evil villain in Kangana Ranaut’s Dhaakad is out. See it here.
Deepika Padukone said that she is very hands-on with her home.
bollywood

Deepika Padukone says she manages her home herself, Ranveer keeps asking why

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 12:37 PM IST
  • Deepika Padukone said that because of the upbringing she got, she believes in taking care of her home herself, instead of outsourcing duties to her staff.
Motion capture work on Adipurush has begun.
bollywood

Prabhas shares a glimpse of motion capture in Adipurush, to begin shoot on Feb 2

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 10:11 AM IST
The shooting for Prabhas-starrer Adipurush is set to being on February 2. The motion capture for the film that stars Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh has already begun.
Yami Gautam completes 11 years in the industry.(Twitter)
bollywood

Yami Gautam completes 11 years in showbiz, shares emotional note

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 10:02 AM IST
After appearing in commercials for a fairness cream, Yami Gautam made her debut on the small screen with Chand Ke Paar Chalo in 2008.
