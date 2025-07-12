Shabana Azmi shows adorable moment between Farhan Akhtar and Javed Akhtar from London as they feast on ice creams

Actor Shabana Azmi and her husband-lyricist Javed Akhtar recently travelled to London. Now, taking to Instagram, Shabana posted a photo as Javed's son-actor Farhan Akhtar joined them during their outing. Shabana Azmi shared a cute photo of Farhan Akhtar and Javed Akhtar from London.

Javed Akhtar, Farhan enjoy ice creams during day out in London

In the photo, Javed Akhtar and Farhan sat in front of each other as they feasted on ice-creams. In the candid picture, Javed ate ice cream as Farhan took a spoonful out of a cup, as he smiled, looking at it. They sat outdoors as they took a break.

Shabana shares sweet note

For the outing, Farhan wore a black T-shirt and cargo pants. He also carried a bag and dark sunglasses. Javed was seen in a blue kurta and pants. Sharing the picture, Shabana captioned it, "Father and son enjoying ice cream at a tiny ice cream parlour. All indulgences allowed on holidays."

Fans react to Shabana's post

Reacting to the post, a fan said, "Love the expression on Senior Mr Akhtar’s face—priceless." "From the items on the table, it looks like the son finished one stick and one cup of ice cream and is now savouring Papa's ice cream from the other side!" read a comment. "It's a very cute pic. The most talented father-son duo in the world," wrote a person. "Farhan is an amazing guy and so kind," an Instagram user commented.

Farhan is the son of Javed and Honey Irani. They also share a daughter, Zoya Akhtar. After his divorce from Honey, Javed married Shabana.

About Shabana

Shabana was last seen in the crime drama Dabba Cartel. Apart from Shabana, the drama also featured Jyotika, Nimisha Sajayan, Shalini Pandey, and others. The series was created by Shibani Akhtar, Vishnu Menon, Gaurav Kapur, and Akanksha Seda.

Dabba Cartel follows the story of five middle-class women in Thane who run a tiffin service. Things take a turn when they unknowingly get caught up in a drug operation. Dabba Cartel released on February 28.