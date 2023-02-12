Shah Rukh Khan bids goodbye to Jawan co-star Nayanthara with a kiss in Chennai, fans say: ‘Such a lovely friendship'

Actor Shah Rukh Khan recently travelled to Chennai from Mumbai along with Jawan director Atlee. Several pictures and videos of the actor from Chennai have emerged on social media platforms. The actor greeted his fans after reaching the city. (Also Read | When Shah Rukh Khan taught Gauri Khan how to exercise, shook hands with fans as he drove in Mumbai. Watch old video)

In one of the videos, Shah Rukh is seen inside a car as fans gathered around it. He opened the door of his vehicle and leaned forward as his Jawan co-star, actor Nayanthara gave him a peck on his cheek. She then waved at him and closed the door of the car as they bid goodbyes.

Reacting to the clip, a person wrote, "Aww! It's so adorable to see the legends hug and kiss. Such a lovely friendship." Another fan said, "Welcome to Chennai, superstar." Fans also posted heart and fire emojis. In the videos, Shah Rukh wore a black T-shirt, a matching jacket, pants, and sneakers. He also wore dark sunglasses. Nayanthara was seen in a white T-shirt and denims.

In a clip, Shah Rukh was seen being escorted by his security guards as fans surrounded him for pictures. The actor posed for selfies with fans for brief moments, smiled and also shook hands with them. Later, he stood on the edge of his car and blew kisses towards his fans.

On Saturday, Shah Rukh and Atlee were seen flying out of Mumbai. Recently, Shah Rukh spoke about his Jawan director's newborn during an Ask Me Anything session on Twitter. When a fan asked the actor, "@iamsrk Met with @Atlee_dir & @priyaatlee new baby?" Shah Rukh replied, "Yes he is too sweet and Masha Allah healthy". On January 31, Atlee announced the birth of his son.

With Jawan, Atlee will make his Bollywood debut. The film also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. The film is billed as an event film with high-octane action sequences. Shah Rukh's production company Red Chillies Entertainment has produced it.

In June 2022, Shah Rukh unveiled the film's teaser which opened with a glimpse of the Northern Lights over mountain tops. Shah Rukh was seen with bandages wrapped on his face as the film's theme played in the background. Jawan is set to hit the theatres on June 2 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Apart from Jawan, Shah Rukh also has Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki, set to release in December this year. The film marks his first collaboration with Taapsee Pannu.

Shah Rukh was last seen in the box-office hit Pathaan. The Siddharth Anand directorial has already crossed ₹901 crore gross at the worldwide box office. The film also features John Abraham, Deepika Padukone, Dimple Kapadia, and Ashutosh Rana.

