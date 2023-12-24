close_game
close_game
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone grace Umang 2023 in Mumbai

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone grace Umang 2023 in Mumbai

ANI |
Dec 24, 2023 08:42 AM IST

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone on Saturday night attended the Mumbai Police annual event Umang in Mumbai.

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 24 (ANI): Superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone on Saturday night attended the Mumbai Police annual event Umang in Mumbai.

HT Image
HT Image

Several pictures and videos of the 'Pathaan' co-stars surfaced on social media.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

SRK looked stylish as he donned a black suit over a white shirt. However, the actor skipped the red carpet. He completed his look with black shades.

Deepika, on the other hand, looked extremely gorgeous in a blue high-neck saree. She kept her makeup heavy and tied her hair into a bun.

Apart from them, celebs like Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Shehnaaz Gill, Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur, Ranbir Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, Bobby Deol, Kirti Sanon, Tiger Shroff, Mrunal Thakur, Jackie Shroff, Vijay Varma and Janhvi Kapoor among others also attended the star-studded event.

Meanwhile on the work front, SRK's recently released film 'Dunki' received a flying start at the box office.

Helmed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film also starred Taapsee Pannu, Boman Irani and Vicky Kaushal in pivotal roles.

Dunki has been co-written by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani, and Kanika Dhillon. It is a heartwarming tale of four friends Manu, Sukhi, Buggu, and Balli who dream of settling down in London for a better life but have to undertake an arduous yet life-changing journey to reach their goal.

Talking about Deepika, she will be next seen in director Siddharth Anand's aerial action thriller film 'Fighter' opposite Hrithik Roshan.

She also has 'Kalki 2898 AD' opposite Prabhas in her kitty. (ANI)

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, December 24, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out