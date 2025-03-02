Shah Rukh Khan gets in incognito mode as he steps out with his family in Mumbai. Watch

Actor Shah Rukh Khan was spotted out and about in Mumbai with his family on Sunday, but the superstar opted for a low-key appearance. In an attempt to dodge the paparazzi, Shah Rukh covered his face with the hood of his black jacket, managing to keep a low profile. Also read: Shah Rukh Khan plans to renovate his residence ‘Mannat’. Why does he need MCZMA clearance? Shah Rukh was clicked as he made his way back to Mumbai via ferry.

It’s a family affair

Shah Rukh was spotted on Sunday at the Gateway of India, accompanied by his wife Gauri Khan, their youngest son AbRam Khan, and his manager Pooja Dadlani.

Shah Rukh was clicked as he made his way back to Mumbai via ferry, accompanied by his family. The actor's return to the city has been captured in several videos which were posted on social media by Mumbai-based photographers. The videos show him affectionately cradling his furry companion as he stepped off the ferry and into his car.

It is believed that they were returning from their farmhouse in Alibaug. In the videos, the actor is seen donning a black hooded jacket and denim jeans, with his face concealed in the hoodie.

He is also holding his pet dog in one arm, while his youngest son AbRam walks ahead, dressed in a black tee and matching shorts. Gauri is also seen quickly getting into the car, as a team of security personnel escorts them through the crowd. Despite the security presence, a throng of fans gathered around, eager to catch a glimpse of the actor.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan and his family are preparing to move out of their iconic home Mannat as the house will likely be renovated later this year. The family has reportedly leased four floors of a luxury apartment building in the Pali Hill area of Bandra for around two years.

Shah Rukh’s Bollywood projects

Shah Rukh did not have a release in 2024. His last release was Rajkummar Hirani's Dunki, which opened in theatres in December 2023. Shah Rukh is currently working on his next film, titled King. The film will also star his daughter Suhana Khan. The film will go on floors in March 2025 and will be released globally in 2026.

Recently, Shah Rukh attended an event at the Global Village in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, where he spoke about his upcoming film, King. “I'm not just shooting it here; I'm shooting it in Mumbai now when I go back in a couple of months. My director, who is Siddharth Anand, is very strict. He made Pathaan. So he is very strict. He said, 'Don't tell people about the film, what you are doing in it.' So I can't tell you, but I can assure you it will entertain you; you will have fun,” he said.