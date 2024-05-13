Shah Rukh Khan gets shout out in Interview With The Vampire 2; fans call him the ‘true global superstar’

Bollywood’s ‘Badshah’ Shah Rukh Khan is a global star, with his influence and fandom transcending borders. This was proved yet again when American series, Interview With The Vampire season 2 gave a special mention to the actor, further cementing his place as an enduring icon in the world of entertainment. And this has got all his fans brimming with excitement. (Also read: Shah Rukh Khan reveals he will shoot for his next film soon: ‘I needed some rest after 3 films’) On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Dunki.

A viral SRK moment

A clip from the recently released series, Interview With The Vampire season 2, has surfaced on the internet, and is going viral for its Bollywood touch. In a scene, Eric Bogosian's character named Daniel Molloy makes a joke, which mentions the name of Shah Rukh.

“I’m sorry, this is so weird. Where did they send you when Shah Rukh Khan, over here was playing you? Is there a panic room behind the stolen Rembrandt?” he is heard telling his butler in the presence of a character played by Assad Zaman.

Happy memory for fans

The Bollywood touch took all Shah Rukh fans by surprise, and sparked a string of reactions online. Netizens took to social media to report the clip, while lauding Shah Rukh for his global reach.

One user wrote, “One thing about daniel... hes gonna be messy 'where did they send you you while shah rukh khan over here was playing you?' 'nah your love was in a BOX pondering a premeditated neck wound according to claudia' lmaooooooooo”, while another shared, “AAAAH the new season of Interview with the Vampire is already so good! Shah Rukh Khan name drop had me CACKLING.”

Another user wrote, “Armand is smirking because he can read Daniel's thoughts and he knows he is dying to ask him this just to get that answer,” while one called it ‘absolutely insane".

One fan tweeted, ''That SRK line was so good it had Armand fighting a laugh'' while another wrote, ''The Shah Rukh Khan joke sent me.''



"Shah rukh khan' took me clean out why he really dgaf", said one of them. "I'm gonna be cackling at Eric’s ‘Shah Rukh Khan’ line delivery for weeks," said a third one, with another user writing, “Daniel calling Armand Shah Rukh Khan made me laugh”.

The series explores the vampire romance between Louis de Point du Lac (Jacob Anderson) and his mysterious creator, Lestat de Lioncourt (Sam Reid).

Shah Rukh’s next move

The actor was last seen on the big screen in Dunki, which was released in December last year. At the moment, he is seen busy cheering for his IPL team, Kolkata Knight Riders' matches. He is also preparing for an action film, and will reportedly be seen in a cameo in his son Aryan Khan's directorial debut series, Stardom. (Read: Shah Rukh Khan may return as don, but not in Farhan Akhtar's threequel)