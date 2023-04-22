Shah Rukh Khan greets people on Eid with folded hands, salutes outside Mannat; Abram joins him. Watch

Actor Shah Rukh Khan on Saturday greeted his fans gathered outside Mannat, his home in Mumbai, on the occasion of Eid. In several pictures and videos, a huge crowd was seen waiting for the actor since morning. The actor arrived on his iron balcony just at the entrance of Mannat. On the occasion, Shah Rukh dressed in a white T-shirt and black denims. He also wore dark sunglasses. (Also Read | Shah Rukh Khan greets cheering fans outside Mannat on Eid for first time in two years) Shah Rukh Khan greeted people on Eid with folded hands, and salutes outside Mannat.

Amid cheers and hoots from his fans, Shah Rukh stood on his balcony and waved at them. He greeted the crowd with folded hands, saluted them, and also blew kisses. To give his fans a better view of himself, he climbed further up on the railing. The actor smiled, flashed the thumbs-up sign, and touched his chest as the crowd chanted his name. Shah Rukh also did his signature style--posing with his arms wide open for his fans.

Shah Rukh was joined by his youngest child--son Abram Khan. For the occasion, AbRam wore a white kurta and salwar. As AbRam joined his father, he got a kiss on his forehead from him. AbRam, along with Shah Rukh, also waved at the people gathered outside.

Last year too, Shah Rukh greeted his fans on Eid. Taking to Twitter, Shah Rukh had posted two selfies with hundreds of his fans waving as they stood near Mannat. The actor captioned the post, "How lovely to meet you all on Eid…. May Allah bless you with love happiness and may the best of your past be the worst of your future. Eid Mubarak!!"

Recently, Shah Rukh was seen posing with his wife-interior designer Gauri Khan, and children--Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, and AbRam Khan inside Mannat. Gauri treated her fans to an exclusive fam-jam frame, that made a way into her book, My Life In Design. "My coffee table book, #MyLifeInDesign, now available in stores," Gauri wrote in the caption. The picture showed Shah Rukh, Aryan and Abram all twinning in black leather jackets.

Fans saw Shah Rukh last in the action thriller film Pathaan, directed by Siddharth Anand. The film released on January 25, 2023. It also stars Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Dimple Kapadia, and Ashutosh Rana. He will be next seen in director Atlee's action thriller film Jawan alongside Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara. He also has director Rajkumar Hirani's next Dunki opposite Taapsee Pannu.

