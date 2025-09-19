Shah Rukh Khan pleaded with lawyer's wife to get him to fight Aryan Khan's case, offered to fly him out on private plane

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan went through a tough time when his son Aryan Khan was arrested in connection with the drugs-on-cruise case. Now, it has been revealed that he really convinced former attorney general, senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi to take up the case, and offered him a private jet to bring him down to Mumbai from England. Shah Rukh Khan also featured in a cameo role in his son Aryan Khan's directorial debut show.

In fact, Shah Rukh Khan also checked into the same hotel as Mukul Rohatgi to discuss the notes that he had prepared himself to fight the case.

Shah Rukh had to convince the lawyer

Former attorney general, senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, looked back on how he got involved with the Aryan Khan case, and how Shah Rukh convinced him, on The Legal Side of Things for Republic TV.

According to Mukul, it was a regular bail matter, but it garnered everyone’s attention as it involved an “important personality”.

“I was in the UK on a holiday. And those there were COVID times. I got a call from somebody who was close to Mr. Khan that he wants you to argue that case in Bombay High Court. I refused (saying) that I don't want to break my holiday. Somehow, Mr. Khan got my number and he called me, and I told him the same thing… He is a great actor and he said, ‘can I speak to your wife?”

Here, Mukul shared that Shah Rukh spoke to his wife and requested her not to look at the case as a client, asserting, “I'm a father”. The lawyer shared that Shah Rukh was feeling all those emotions and then his wife cajoled him to take the Aryan Khan case.

Looking back at how they prepared to fight the case, Mukul shared Shah Rukh had a huge role to play in it. He added, “Mr. Khan was gracious enough. He offered me a private jet, which I didn't take. I'm not very fond of small jets. So I flew down to Mumbai and Shah Rukh had himself checked into the same hotel where I usually stay, which is a Trident, Nariman Point. I found him to be quite keen and intelligent. He had made a lot of notes and points and stuff like that, apart from the lawyers. He discussed it with me. We argued it and bail was granted. And I promptly went back to England to spend the rest of my holidays.”

About Aryan Khan’s case

Back in October 2021, Aryan came into the spotlight when his name got involved in a high-profile drugs case after the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) raided a rave party on the Goa-bound Cordelia Empress cruise ship off the Mumbai coast.

The cruise, headed for Lakshadweep, grabbed national attention after Aryan, his friend Arbaaz Merchant, and several others were taken into custody. Aryan was arrested by the NCB team, led by the ex-Zonal officer, Sameer Wankhede, in October 2021. He was released after spending more than three weeks in jail following his arrest. Later, Aryan was given a clean chit in the drugs case.

Satish Maneshinde, who was also the lawyer of Rhea Chakraborty in the drugs case related to Sushant Singh Rajput's death, was appearing for Aryan Khan in the beginning. Later, senior advocate Amit Desai started presenting the arguments on behalf of Aryan Khan in court. After the case moved to the Bombay high court, Mukul Rohatgi was roped in.

Aryan’s step into showbiz

Aryan has made his debut as a director with The Ba***ds of Bollywood, which has been released on Netflix. The show features Lakshya and Sahher Bambba in the lead roles, alongside Bobby Deol, Manoj Pahwa, Mona Singh, Rajat Bedi, Gautami Kapoor, and Manish Chaudhari in pivotal roles. The show also features cameos by Bollywood biggies such as Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Karan Johar, Kareena Kapoor, and Ranveer Singh among others. It has opened to positive reviews.