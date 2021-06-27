Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan declares herself a 'cat lady'; Alia Bhatt is all hearts

Suhana Khan is the new 'cat lady' on the block. The 21-year-old, who is the daughter of actor Shah Rukh Khan, shared a new selfie on her Instagram account on Sunday evening with a cat in her lap.

In the picture, Suhana Khan was seen wearing a beige top, a pair of grey pants and a blue cap. The youngster appeared to be seated on the bed with the cat. She shared the picture with the caption, "cat lady." Actor Alia Bhatt, also a cat lover, showered Suhana with love by liking the picture.

Suhana's picture was also liked by her besties Ananya and Shanaya Kapoor. Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Nanda Naveli, Ranbir Kapoor's sister Riddhima Kapoor also double tapped on the picture.

Suhana's cousin Alia Chhiba commented, "You’re the only cool cat lady," to which Suhana replied, "hehehe thanks" with a crying emoji. Her friends also commented on the post. "Ur cool cool!" a friend commented, to which Suhana replied, "Oooo yay."

Suhana's new post comes a week after she was seen unwinding with her friends. Last Sunday, she was seen clicking fun pictures with friends at a few locations. One of the pictures shared by her friends was geotagged in London.

Like her father, Suhana too aspires to pursue a career in acting. She is currently pursuing a course at Tisch School of the Arts at New York University. She graduated from Ardingly College in England in 2019. Suhana has already appeared in a few plays and also starred in a short film.

However, before she makes her Bollywood debut, Shah Rukh has insisted she completes her education. He had told Hindustan Times in an interview, “Suhana should learn acting for another three to four years if she wants to be an actor. I know many of my industry friends feel my kids should start acting tomorrow. But it’s my belief that they shouldn’t start acting yet.”