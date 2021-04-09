IND USA
Shah Rukh Khan is reportedly studying filmmaking in the US.(Varinder Chawla)
Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan snapped outside Yashraj Studios, see pics

  • Actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan was seen outside Yashraj Studio in Mumbai on Friday. See pictures.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 09, 2021 06:25 PM IST

Actor Shah Rukh Khan's older son Aryan Khan was spotted outside Yashraj Studio on Friday. Aryan has been studying filmmaking in the US for a while.

In the paparazzi pictures, Aryan was seen sitting in the front seat of a car.

There has been much talk for a long time about Aryan joining films like his father. Shah Rukh, however, believes his son is not interested in acting. “He looks nice, he’s tall and...okay. But I don’t think he has what it takes perhaps and he realises that himself. But he is a good writer,” he had told talk show host David Letterman.

Aryan Khan is often spotted by football or cricket with other star kids.(Varinder Chawla)
In 2019, however, Aryan dubbed for the Hindi version of The Lion King, along with Shah Rukh. While the actor lent his voice to the character Mufasa, Aryan dubbed for the character Simba.

Aryan is often spotted playing football and cricket with other star kids. Some time back, pictures of Aryan playing cricket with Suneil Shetty's son Ahan had landed on the internet.

Bigg Boss 14 contestant Rahul Vaidya recently got to interact with Aryan and mentioned how he found the star kid well behaved. In a video, shared Shah Rukh's fan pages, Rahul was heard saying: "I met this very charming and good-looking boy. He was none other than Aryan Khan. The reason I am making this video is because the security guards were not allowing him to enter the lounge, obviously because of security reasons. It is a common thing - hoti rehti hain yeh sab cheezen (such things happen). He was so patiently standing there. He had no airs about being Mr Shah Rukh Khan's son. He was so patiently standing there. He is so fresh in my mind because I loved the one-minute teaser of Lion King, where he says 'Mufasa ka beta'. I just want to congratulate Khan saab and Gauri ji for raising him up so well. He had no arrogance."


