Shah Rukh Khan wears ethnic look for Arpita Khan Sharma's Diwali bash, Salman Khan arrives in style at sister's party

Shah Rukh Khan was spotted at Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan's Diwali celebration in Mumbai on Sunday. The actor arrived at the house party with his manager Pooja Dadlani and wife Gauri Khan, and walked into the venue without posing for the paparazzi. He was in a blue kurta outfit. Also spotted at the bash was Salman Khan, whose film Tiger 3 released the same day. Also read: Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal hold hands as their families join them for Diwali Arpita Khan Sharma's Diwali bash had Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan in attendance.

Salman and Shah Rukh at Aprita's Diwali bash

Salman posed for paparazzi as he arrived at brother-in-law Aayush Sharma and sister Arpita Khan's Diwali party. Keeping up with casual Diwali looks, Salman wore a black shirt with a pair of red and black printed trousers. Meanwhile, Shah Rukh made a quiet entry amid tight security at Arpita's Diwali party.

He also shared a Diwali message on X on Sunday, writing, “This Diwali let’s take the opportunity to thank the Lord for the gift he has given us… Life. May we have the strength to show our gratitude and ask for His forgiveness and seek His blessings for happiness. Happy Diwali to all. Look good…feel even better and dance a lot tonight.”

Celebs at Aprita Khan's Diwali party

Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma's Diwali bash was attended by many celebrities. Actor Sonakshi Sinha was joined by her rumoured boyfriend, actor Zaheer Iqbal. Karisma Kapoor made a stunning appearance in a purple and golden ethnic look at the Diwali bash. Shilpa Shetty in a shimmery saree also made an appearance with husband Raj Kundra at Arpita and Aayush’s Diwali bash.

Arpita's brother Sohail Khan was spotted arriving at the Diwali bash with Helen. Salman Khan's niece Alizeh Agnihotri, who will be making her Bollywood debut with Farrey, wore an all-black ethnic outfit for the Diwali bash. Actor Rakul Preet Singh attended the Diwali party in an ethnic ensemble and was joined by actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani.

Diwali parties this season

This Diwali, several celebs hosted Diwali parties. Manish Malhotra, Ramesh Taurani, Shilpa Shetty, Kareena Kapoor, and Sara Ali Khan were some of them. Sara had hosted a Diwali party for her family and industry friends at her Mumbai residence on Thursday. Several Bollywood celebrities, such as Karan Johar and Ananya Panday, attended the party. Actors Kartik Aaryan and Aditya Roy Kapur had also joined the celebrations.

Kareena Kapoor and actor-husband Saif Ali Khan hosted a Diwali party on Saturday night. The guest list included some of the biggest names in Bollywood such as Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and many others.

