Shah Rukh Khan says 'phir dekhni padegi' as tickets sell for 110 on 'Pathaan Day'

Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan has already become one of the biggest blockbusters in the industry, crossing ₹970 crores worldwide, as reported by the production banner YRF. Now as an added treat for his fans and moviegoers, the producers have decided to slash the ticket prices of all shows of Pathaan to ₹110 for February 17 to be seen Pathaan Day. Replying to a fan on Twitter, Shah Rukh added that he wants to get 'free popcorn' in the mix too. (Also read: Vivek Agnihotri lauds Shah Rukh Khan for Pathaan success, slams boycott calls: 'Some credit should also go to people...')

A fan took to Twitter to post about this news in excitement and wrote, "#PathaanDay on 17 Feb, 2023 All shows @ ₹ 110 flat!!" and tagged Shah Rukh, Deepika and John Abraham. Shah Rukh, who is quite active on the microblogging site these days, wittily responded to the tweet and wrote, "Oh oh ab toh phir dekhni padhegi. (Oh, now I have to watch it again) What a good thing to do. Thank u @yrf Can u arrange some free popcorn also! No??"

Shah Rukh has been interacting with his fans amid the release of his film, that marked his return to the big screen after four years. He has been doing the #asksrk sessions where fans ask him questions and he responds to them. Recently, when a fan asked Shah Rukh whether he still has those abs that he flaunted for Pathaan, Shah Rukh had his trademark witty reply. The fan asked, "Sir wo abs abhi bhi hai ya butter chicken ne dabaa diye #AskSRK." (Sir, are those abs still there or did it vanish with butter chicken?) To this Shah Rukh said, "As my baby Tiger Shroff famously said “ doosron ke aate nahi mere jaate nahin” ha ha." He was alluding to the viral dialogue of actor Tiger Shroff from the movie Heropanti (2014).

Directed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan which also stars Deepika Padukone, John Abraham and Dimple Kapadia has become the fifth highest grossing Indian film in history after beating Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015) and Aamir Khan's Secret Superstar (2017). It released on January 25.

