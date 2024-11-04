Shah Rukh Khan used to meet Gauri for coffee dates at Connaught Place, says Shoojit Sircar: ‘Romance karte dekha hai’

Shoojit Sircar has been working in the industry for several decades, first starting out in theatre. In a new interview with Unfiltered with Samdish, Shoojit recalled how he met Shah Rukh Khan very early on, when he was still a theatre actor. What's more? Since both Shoojit and Shah Rukh worked in association with the same theatre group in Delhi, he used to see the star often, even when he went with Gauri Khan on coffee dates. (Also read: Shoojit Sircar says people ask him ‘aapne Varun Dhawan ko kaise acting karaya?' Here's how he responded) Shoojit Sircar shared that he has seen Shah Rukh Khan go on dates with Gauri Khan.

What Shoojit said

During the chat, Shoojit Sircar said, “Shah Rukh I know from theatre group, he was in Barry John group, I was there, I didn’t do plays with him, I was there with them."

He went on to add, “Connaught Place mein jagah hai Depaul’s Cafe, woh wahan aata tha… Gauri [Khan] ke saath coffee peene… Romance karte dekha hai, play main maine nahi dekha (There is a place called Depaul Cafe and he used to come over there with Gauri that time. I have seen him romance but I have never seen his play)."

Shah Rukh and Gauri's relationship

Shah Rukh and Gauri married on October 25, 1991. Shah Rukh had once revealed that he fell for Gauri, when he was 18-years-old, and she was only 14. After meeting her for the first time, the actor said he knew he wanted to be with just her. Six years after their wedding, Gauri and Shah Rukh welcomed their first son, Aryan Khan. Their daughter Suhana Khan was born on May 22, 2000, while their youngest, son AbRam Khan, was born on May 27, 2013, via surrogacy.

Shah Rukh recently celebrated his 59th birthday. Gauri posted a picture of him cutting the birthday cake, and captioned: “A memorable evening last night with friends and family… happy birthday.”