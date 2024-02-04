Shah Rukh Khan's Devdas co-star Milind Gunaji recalls his kind gesture after dad's death

Shah Rukh Khan's co-star in Devdas, actor Milind Gunaji, has shared a touching anecdote about the actor that took place during the film's shooting. Speaking with Rajshri Unplugged in a new interview, Milind, who played the role of Kalibabu in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Devdas, shared how he had lost his father just before the shoot, and it was Shah Rukh who wanted to make sure he was okay. (Also read: When Katrina Kaif stumped Shah Rukh Khan with her response after he called her 'gentle') Shah Rukh Khan and Milind Gunaji worked together in Devdas.

What Milind Gunaji said about Shah Rukh Khan

In the new interview with Rajshri Unplugged, Milind Gunaji said in Hindi: “It was a difficult time for me to overcome. I remember Shah Rukh Khan, he is such a gentleman and a nice person. He used to come and sit with me during the shoot. He told me that he was feeling sorry about this situation and said that if something needs to stop, they will stop. He said that there won’t be any problem, and they can stop the shoot. Sanjay (Leela Bhansali) sir also told me the same thing.”

Milind Gunaji then shared that he was grateful for the concern shown by both Shah Rukh and Sanjay Leela Bhansali, but he did not want to delay the shoot for his personal reasons.

Milind on Dola re Dola shooting

In the same interview, Milind also opened up about the shoot of Dola re Dola starring Madhuri Dixit and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. He said that during a long shot, which was challenging because it involved a handheld camera and a lot of movements with the other dancers, some technical mistakes were happening. But Sanjay Leela Bhansali made sure to extract the best shot. Even his closeups in the song were shot quickly.

About Devdas

Devdas starred Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai, Madhuri Dixit, Jackie Shroff, Kirron Kher, and Jaya Bhattacharya, among others. It was the third Hindi remake of the 1917 Bengali novel of the same name by Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay. Devdas was met with critical as well as commercial acclaim upon release and went on to win 11 Filmfare awards and five National awards.

