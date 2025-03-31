Shah Rukh Khan's Eid wish is all about hugs, biryani and endless love

On the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, actor Shah Rukh Khan took to social media to extend his warmest wishes to fans and followers. Shah Rukh spread love and warmth with his Eid wish, which came packed with hugs, biryani, and endless love. Also read: Eid 2025: Salman Khan greets fans with niece Ayat through bulletproof glass. Watch Shah Rukh Khan is in Jaipur to attend the IIFA awards.

Shah Rukh spreads Eid cheer

On Monday, Shah Rukh took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to extend his warmest wishes to his fans and followers.

He wrote, “Eid Mubarak… With gratitude in my heart and duas for one and all!! Hope your day is full of hugs, biryani, warmth and endless love. Stay happy, stay safe and may God bless you all”.

The moment Shah Rukh posted, fans went into overdrive, showering the comments section with ecstatic reactions and heartfelt responses.

One wrote, “Eid Mubarak… Bring KING on EID… Just like ATG Chennai Express!!”, with another commenting, “Eid Mubarak Khan Saab!” One social media user shared, “Waiting for King, King”.

Several fans also seized the opportunity to express their eagerness for Shah Rukh's return to the silver screen. One shared, “Miss you on the big screen! Come back soon”.

Shah Rukh’s Bollywood projects

Shah Rukh did not have a release in 2024. His last release was Rajkummar Hirani's Dunki, which opened in theatres in December 2023. Shah Rukh is currently working on his next film, titled King. The film will also star his daughter Suhana Khan. The film will go on floors in March 2025 and will be released globally in 2026.

Sometime back, Shah Rukh attended an event at the Global Village in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, where he spoke about his upcoming film, King. “I'm not just shooting it here; I'm shooting it in Mumbai now when I go back in a couple of months. My director, who is Siddharth Anand, is very strict. He made Pathaan. So he is very strict. He said, 'Don't tell people about the film, what you are doing in it.' So I can't tell you, but I can assure you it will entertain you; you will have fun,” he said.