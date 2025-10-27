Search
Mon, Oct 27, 2025
New Delhi oC

Shah Rukh Khan's fans get a peek inside his private jet life through a pic with flight attendant fan

BySugandha Rawal
Published on: Oct 27, 2025 09:20 am IST

Recently, a series of photos surfaced on social media showing Shah Rukh Khan striking a pose with a fan inside a private jet.

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan is known for his larger-than-life persona both on and off screen. Recently, his fans got a glimpse of his king-size lifestyle through an image where he is seen posing with a fan inside a private jet.

When it comes to his big screen outing, Shah Rukh was last seen in Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki.
When it comes to his big screen outing, Shah Rukh was last seen in Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki.

Shah Rukh Khan snapped in his private jet

Recently, a series of photos surfaced on social media showing Shah Rukh striking a pose with a fan, who appears to be an airhostess, inside his private jet.

The image captures a friendly moment between Shah Rukh and the flight attendant, inside what looks like a private jet cabin. Shah Rukh is seen standing on the left, exuding a cool, casual style in dark sunglasses and a grey, loose-fitting sweater worn slightly off one shoulder, complemented by a silver necklace and dark trousers. The woman, on the right, is seen smiling at the camera. She is dressed in a dark uniform with a patterned scarf and a visible ID lanyard.

The backdrop highlights the luxury of the aircraft, featuring cream-coloured leather seats, one of which has a "VSR" branded cushion. VSR is a private aviation company. The cabin's ambiance is enhanced by a distinctive reddish-pink light emanating from the ceiling.

It is not known if the private jet belongs to Shah Rukh or another party who might have invited him to an event.

The fans of the superstar were happy to see the pictures and took to the comment section to express their excitement. “King,” one wrote, with another sharing, “Fan Moment.” “Looking really fresh in this,” one wrote.

Shah Rukh Khan's next project

When it comes to his big screen outing, Shah Rukh was last seen in Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki. He also made a cameo appearance in his son Aryan Khan’s debut directorial The Ba***ds of Bollywood. Next, he will be seen in Siddharth Anand’s King, which marks his first on-screen collaboration with daughter Suhana Khan. The film boasts a large ensemble cast, including Abhishek Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, Arshad Warsi, Jackie Shroff, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Raghav Juyal. It is set to release in 2026. There are reports suggesting that he has been approached for a cameo as Pathaan in Alia Bhatt, Sharvari's Alpha. However, it is not official yet.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Shah Rukh Khan's fans get a peek inside his private jet life through a pic with flight attendant fan
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On