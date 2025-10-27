Shah Rukh Khan's fans get a peek inside his private jet life through a pic with flight attendant fan

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan is known for his larger-than-life persona both on and off screen. Recently, his fans got a glimpse of his king-size lifestyle through an image where he is seen posing with a fan inside a private jet. When it comes to his big screen outing, Shah Rukh was last seen in Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki.

Shah Rukh Khan snapped in his private jet

Recently, a series of photos surfaced on social media showing Shah Rukh striking a pose with a fan, who appears to be an airhostess, inside his private jet.

The image captures a friendly moment between Shah Rukh and the flight attendant, inside what looks like a private jet cabin. Shah Rukh is seen standing on the left, exuding a cool, casual style in dark sunglasses and a grey, loose-fitting sweater worn slightly off one shoulder, complemented by a silver necklace and dark trousers. The woman, on the right, is seen smiling at the camera. She is dressed in a dark uniform with a patterned scarf and a visible ID lanyard.

The backdrop highlights the luxury of the aircraft, featuring cream-coloured leather seats, one of which has a "VSR" branded cushion. VSR is a private aviation company. The cabin's ambiance is enhanced by a distinctive reddish-pink light emanating from the ceiling.

It is not known if the private jet belongs to Shah Rukh or another party who might have invited him to an event.

The fans of the superstar were happy to see the pictures and took to the comment section to express their excitement. “King,” one wrote, with another sharing, “Fan Moment.” “Looking really fresh in this,” one wrote.

Shah Rukh Khan's next project

Next, he will be seen in Siddharth Anand's King, which marks his first on-screen collaboration with daughter Suhana Khan. The film boasts a large ensemble cast, including Abhishek Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, Arshad Warsi, Jackie Shroff, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Raghav Juyal. It is set to release in 2026. There are reports suggesting that he has been approached for a cameo as Pathaan in Alia Bhatt, Sharvari's Alpha. However, it is not official yet.