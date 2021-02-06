IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Shahid Kapoor exudes 'laid back vibes' in latest Instagram post
Shahid Kapoor is enjoying a laid back weekend.
Shahid Kapoor is enjoying a laid back weekend.
bollywood

Shahid Kapoor exudes 'laid back vibes' in latest Instagram post

Enjoying the weekend, Shahid Kapoor has shared a hot new picture on Instagram. It shows him chilling at home and winking to the camera.
READ FULL STORY
ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 07:44 PM IST

Enjoying the weekend mood, Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor on Saturday treated fans to a cute wink. The Jab We Met star took to Instagram to share a picture of himself sporting a loosely fitted vest as he laid back on a couch and winked at his fans.

Sporting messy hair, the actor stunned fans, as he flaunted his chiselled jawline and well-groomed beard. The Kabir Singh star who seemed in the mood to take a rest and lie back on a couch over the weekend, gave an apt caption for the post.

"Laid back vibes," wrote Shahid alongside the photo. With the post hitting the photo-sharing platform, it garnered more than 27,000 likes while scores of the Kismat Konnection star's fans poured into the comments section and left fire and lovestruck emoticons.


Meanwhile, on the professional front, Shahid, who had started his acting career with romantic movies, has been taking up intense roles in the past years. He has starred in movies such as Haider, Udta Punjab, Rangoon, and others, which highlighted his versatility as an actor.

Also read: WandaVision episode 5 stuns fans with that unexpected arrival. See reactions

He will be next seen in the remake of the sports film Jersey. The 39-year-old star will be seen essaying the role of a cricket player in the movie. He had recently wrapped up shooting for it. It also features actors Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur, among others.

He is also set to star in filmmakers Raj and DK's upcoming OTT project which will also feature actor Raashi Khanna.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
shahid kapoor

Related Stories

Mira Rajput has talked about her tooth extraction.
Mira Rajput has talked about her tooth extraction.
bollywood

Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira says tooth extraction is worse than labour pain

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 10:55 AM IST
Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput has shared a selfie after undergoing tooth extraction and mentioned that if her actor husband was by her side, she would have definitely smashed his hand while in pain.
READ FULL STORY
Shahid Kapoor poses for a new selfie.
Shahid Kapoor poses for a new selfie.
bollywood

Mira isn't buying Shahid's attempt at shocking fans, see her witty comment

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 02, 2021 09:14 PM IST
  • Mira Rajput made a witty comment on her husband Shahid Kapoor's latest Instagram post. Check it out here.
READ FULL STORY
app
Close
Anil Kapoor confirmed that the Abhinav Bindra biopic is very much in the making.
Anil Kapoor confirmed that the Abhinav Bindra biopic is very much in the making.
bollywood

Anil rubbishes news of Abhinav Bindra biopic being shelved: 'Check your source'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 08:35 PM IST
Anil Kapoor refuted reports that the Abhinav Bindra biopic, in which he stars alongside his son Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, has been shelved. The film was announced in 2017.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Juhi is glad to be lending herself and using her voice for causes like environment, wellness and education.
Juhi is glad to be lending herself and using her voice for causes like environment, wellness and education.
bollywood

I am happy that I am more than just a moviestar: Juhi Chawla

By Kavita Awaasthi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 08:29 PM IST
Championing social and environmental and dedicating a major part of her life to root for some important causes, the actor confesses to not be so hung up about being a moviestar,
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shahid Kapoor is enjoying a laid back weekend.
Shahid Kapoor is enjoying a laid back weekend.
bollywood

Shahid Kapoor exudes 'laid back vibes' in latest Instagram post

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 07:44 PM IST
Enjoying the weekend, Shahid Kapoor has shared a hot new picture on Instagram. It shows him chilling at home and winking to the camera.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Anil Kapoor starred in the web film AK vs AK, while Arjun Rampal was a part of Nail Polish.
Anil Kapoor starred in the web film AK vs AK, while Arjun Rampal was a part of Nail Polish.
bollywood

Anil Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha, Arjun Rampal: Bollywood stars queue up for web original films

By Rishabh Suri
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 07:31 PM IST
For many mainstream Bollywood actors, it’s not just 70mm screen that matters but they are all experimenting with web original films now. We talk to the actor about what lures them to OTT platforms.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Disha Patani in a still from her new dance video.
Disha Patani in a still from her new dance video.
bollywood

Disha gives 80s song a modern twist in dance video, Tiger says 'killer stuff'

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 06, 2021 07:08 PM IST
  • Disha Patani danced to her ‘favourite song of the 80s’, Mere Naseeb Mein, in a new video shared on her YouTube channel. The video drew praise from her rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Puneet Issar: All the actors from Mahabharat are stuck in their image from 30 years ago, but I kept breaking my image
Puneet Issar: All the actors from Mahabharat are stuck in their image from 30 years ago, but I kept breaking my image
bollywood

Puneet Issar: All the actors from Mahabharat are stuck in their image from 30 years ago, but I kept breaking my image

By Juhi Chakraborty
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 06:46 PM IST
Actor Puneet Issar, who rose to fame after portraying the role of Duryodhan in the epic TV series Mahabharat, says the key to stay relevant is to keep reinventing.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Amit Sadh was seen in the recent web series Jeet Ki Zid based on the life of Kargil war hero, Major Deep Singh Sengar.
Actor Amit Sadh was seen in the recent web series Jeet Ki Zid based on the life of Kargil war hero, Major Deep Singh Sengar.
bollywood

Amit Sadh: I’ve not come here to become a star, I aspire to be an artiste who’s all for equal opportunities

By Shreya Mukherjee
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 06:41 PM IST
Actor Amit Sadh says every artiste is unique and that uniqueness is what makes him or her shine. He urges aspiring talent aiming to be a part of Bollywood to listen to their inner voice and keep walking.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Madhuri Dixit with her husband, Dr Shriram Nene.
Madhuri Dixit with her husband, Dr Shriram Nene.
bollywood

Madhuri Dixit gets a romantic dedication from husband Shriram Nene, see photo

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 06:41 PM IST
Ahead of his birthday on February 11, Dr Shriram Nene shared a picture of his 'pre-birthday celebration' with wife Madhuri Dixit. Fans showered love on the 'made for each other' couple.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Alia Bhatt is in Maldives with her friends.
Alia Bhatt is in Maldives with her friends.
bollywood

Alia Bhatt is vacationing in Maldives with Shaheen and her BFFs. See pics

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 06:10 PM IST
Alia Bhatt, her sister Shaheen and their friends have been sharing photos and videos from their vacation in Maldives. Check out their photos here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sunny Leone has recorded her statement with the police.
Sunny Leone has recorded her statement with the police.
bollywood

Sunny Leone's statement recorded by crime branch in fraud case

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 05:45 PM IST
The Kochi crime branch recorded actor Sunny Leone's statement on Friday night over a complaint of financial fraud. She reportedly charged a person 29 crore for appearing in two programmes.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bobby Deol was not present on the set at the time.
Bobby Deol was not present on the set at the time.
bollywood

Bobby Deol's Love Hostel shoot stopped in Patiala by protesting farmers

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 05:35 PM IST
The shoot of Love Hostel, starring Bobby Deol, Sanya Malhotra and Vikrant Massey, was halted in Patiala by protesting farmers. Earlier, the shoot of Janhvi Kapoor-starrer Good Luck Jerry was stopped by farmer groups.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Genelia D'Souza with her sons, Rahyl and Riaan.
Genelia D'Souza with her sons, Rahyl and Riaan.
bollywood

Genelia posts cute video with sons Rahyl and Riaan. It has a Sushant connection

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 04:20 PM IST
Genelia D'Souza shared an adorable video of herself and her sons, Rahyl and Riaan, lip-syncing to Main Tera Boyfriend from Raabta. She also posted a heartfelt note on what it means to be a mother.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Taapsee Pannu preps for Shaabash Mithu.
Taapsee Pannu preps for Shaabash Mithu.
bollywood

Taapsee Pannu sharpens her cricket skills as she preps for Shabaash Mithu

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 04:01 PM IST
Taapsee Pannu has shared two pictures from her prep for her upcoming film, Shabaash Mithu. She will be seen as former Team India cricketer Mithali Raj in the movie.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kareena Kapoor Khan with son Taimur.
Kareena Kapoor Khan with son Taimur.
bollywood

Kareena Kapoor Khan says she was ‘nervous and jittery’ when pregnant with Taimur

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 03:53 PM IST
Kareena Kapoor Khan said that she was a bundle of nerves during her first pregnancy but is more prepared this time around. She is expecting her second child with husband Saif Ali Khan.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bhavana Pandey and Maheep Kapoor had lunch with Gauri Khan and AbRam. (Photo credit: Varinder Chawla)
Bhavana Pandey and Maheep Kapoor had lunch with Gauri Khan and AbRam. (Photo credit: Varinder Chawla)
bollywood

Gauri Khan and AbRam step out for lunch date with Bollywood wives. See pics

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 03:16 PM IST
Gauri Khan was spotted with her youngest son AbRam in Mumbai on Saturday. They were out for lunch with her friends Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey and Seema Khan.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP