Shahid Kapoor exudes 'laid back vibes' in latest Instagram post
Enjoying the weekend mood, Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor on Saturday treated fans to a cute wink. The Jab We Met star took to Instagram to share a picture of himself sporting a loosely fitted vest as he laid back on a couch and winked at his fans.
Sporting messy hair, the actor stunned fans, as he flaunted his chiselled jawline and well-groomed beard. The Kabir Singh star who seemed in the mood to take a rest and lie back on a couch over the weekend, gave an apt caption for the post.
"Laid back vibes," wrote Shahid alongside the photo. With the post hitting the photo-sharing platform, it garnered more than 27,000 likes while scores of the Kismat Konnection star's fans poured into the comments section and left fire and lovestruck emoticons.
Meanwhile, on the professional front, Shahid, who had started his acting career with romantic movies, has been taking up intense roles in the past years. He has starred in movies such as Haider, Udta Punjab, Rangoon, and others, which highlighted his versatility as an actor.
Also read: WandaVision episode 5 stuns fans with that unexpected arrival. See reactions
He will be next seen in the remake of the sports film Jersey. The 39-year-old star will be seen essaying the role of a cricket player in the movie. He had recently wrapped up shooting for it. It also features actors Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur, among others.
He is also set to star in filmmakers Raj and DK's upcoming OTT project which will also feature actor Raashi Khanna.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Anil rubbishes news of Abhinav Bindra biopic being shelved: 'Check your source'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
I am happy that I am more than just a moviestar: Juhi Chawla
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shahid Kapoor exudes 'laid back vibes' in latest Instagram post
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Anil Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha, Arjun Rampal: Bollywood stars queue up for web original films
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Disha gives 80s song a modern twist in dance video, Tiger says 'killer stuff'
- Disha Patani danced to her ‘favourite song of the 80s’, Mere Naseeb Mein, in a new video shared on her YouTube channel. The video drew praise from her rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Puneet Issar: All the actors from Mahabharat are stuck in their image from 30 years ago, but I kept breaking my image
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Amit Sadh: I’ve not come here to become a star, I aspire to be an artiste who’s all for equal opportunities
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Madhuri Dixit gets a romantic dedication from husband Shriram Nene, see photo
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Alia Bhatt is vacationing in Maldives with Shaheen and her BFFs. See pics
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sunny Leone's statement recorded by crime branch in fraud case
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bobby Deol's Love Hostel shoot stopped in Patiala by protesting farmers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Genelia posts cute video with sons Rahyl and Riaan. It has a Sushant connection
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Taapsee Pannu sharpens her cricket skills as she preps for Shabaash Mithu
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kareena Kapoor Khan says she was ‘nervous and jittery’ when pregnant with Taimur
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gauri Khan and AbRam step out for lunch date with Bollywood wives. See pics
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox