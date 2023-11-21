Shahid Kapoor falls down on stage while performing at 54th IFFI, later reacts. Watch

Actor Shahid Kapoor performed at the opening ceremony of the 54th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa on Monday. A video emerged on social media platforms on Tuesday of the actor falling down while performing on stage. (Also Read | Shahid Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit to add glitter to opening of International Film Festival of India in Goa) Shahid Kapoor performed at the 54th International Film Festival of India (IFFI).

Shahid falls down while dancing

In the clip, shared on X (formerly known as Twitter), Shahid danced on stage dressed in a black outfit--sleeveless T-shirt, pants and dark sunglasses. He was surrounded by a group of dancers. As he turned around while still dancing, he suddenly fell down. However, Shahid quickly got up and completed the performance.

Shahid reacts

Shahid then laughed, shook his head and blew kisses to those present in the audience. Everyone kept cheering him on. The actor went to the spot where he fell down and looked at what caused the accident, while still smiling.

Shahid's entry at IFFI

Shahid entered the venue riding a bike on his famous Wanna Wow Wow BGM from his blockbuster Kabir Singh. From his tracks Mauja hi Mauja to Dhating Naach and Shaam Shaandaar, he grooved to his chartbusters. Prior to performing on the stage, Shahid made a dashing appearance on the red carpet and briefly spoke to the media. "I am very happy to be at IFFI and excited to perform. Goa is my favourite place," he said as quoted y news agency ANI.

About Shahid's films

Shahid will be seen in Deva, which will be out in theatres on October 11, 2024. It also stars Pooja Hegde. According to the makers, Deva follows a brilliant yet rebellious police officer investigating a high-profile case. As he delves deeper into the case, he uncovers a web of deceit and betrayal, leading him down a thrilling and dangerous path.

Apart from Deva, Shahid also has an untitled film with Kriti Sanon. It will hit theatres on February 9, 2024. The first look of the film showed the two actors sitting face-to-face on a bike on a beach.

