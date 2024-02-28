Shahid Kapoor says he won't tolerate Bollywood camps' bias against outsiders anymore: ‘I will bully the bully’

Shahid Kapoor may be Pankaj Kapoor and Neliima Azeem's son but he identifies as an ‘outsider’ in Bollywood. In a new episode of No Filter Neha, he spoke with actor-host Neha Dhupia about how he had to make his own way into the Hindi film industry without any help from his parents. He also mentioned all the ‘bullying’ he had to face throughout his life, and how he won't take it lying down anymore. (Also read: When Shahid Kapoor shared his fights with Mira Rajput sometimes lasted for 15 days: ‘It really bothers me’) Shahid Kapoor appeared on the first episode of No Filter Neha and spoke about the bias that Bollywood camps have towards their favourites.

Shahid said that while his father was from the film industry, he couldn't really take any advantage of it to kickstart his own career. He said that only 'stars, superstars and directors' have that kind of power, ‘not character actors’.

Insiders vs Outsiders

The actor also spoke about how fewer outsiders are being given opportunities in the film industry now. He said that he made it big only due to his work and talent and what he learnt about the craft of acting along the way. But these days, mostly ‘insiders’ or young actors related to someone or the other in the industry are getting opportunities to work in movies. He said that is the cause behind the deteriorating quality of Hindi movies too.

Bullied throughout

Shahid Kapoor also spoke about coming to Mumbai from Delhi and how was the odd one out at his school due to the way he spoke. He said that he has been treated as an outsider almost throughout his life. “I didn't have the qualities to be a campy person (part of a Bollywood camp). I was from Delhi and came to Bombay (Mumbai) and I was not accepted in my class. I was the outsider because my accent was different and I was really badly treated for a long period of time. Then we were living in rented houses and had to shift every 11 months. So I would be in a new building, trying to make friends with people, who did not know me," he said. It was finally in college that he felt accepted and found some friends.

'Bully the bully'

But when he entered the Hindi film industry, he saw the same treatment once again. “I came into this industry and realised ye toh school ke tarah hi hai (This is just like school). Outsiders are not accepted easily here. They have a big issue with how did you manage to come in here. So, for many years I dealt with that. I don't like this campy thing. I think people who want to creatively collaborate with each other should, people who are comfortable with each other should. But that doesn't mean you diss other people and try to put other people down or close the doors to other people. And I think that as a teenage or young adult I didn't have the confidence to fight back but now, if you try to bully me, I will bully you right back. I will bully the bully because they deserve it."

Shahid's last release was Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Jiya with Kriti Sanon. The film has collected ₹150 crore at the box office. He will be seen next in Deva.