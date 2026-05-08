Shakti Kapoor reacts to death rumours, mulls legal action: ‘This is not good’

Veteran Bollywood actor Shakti Kapoor recently became the target of a shocking death hoax after false rumours about his demise went viral across social media platforms, sparking panic among fans. Reacting strongly to the fake news, the actor dismissed the rumours and assured everyone that he is “healthy and happy.” Shakti Kapoor has two kids: Shraddha Kapoor and Siddhanth Kapoor.

Shakti Kapoor reacts Recently, a wave of rumours left fans deeply concerned after several social media posts claimed that the veteran actor had passed away. As the fake news rapidly gained traction online, the actor himself stepped in to clear the air and set the record straight.

On Thursday, Shakti took to Instagram to share a video directly addressing his fans and followers while dismissing the rumours.

“Hello everyone. My death news is all fake. I am healthy and happy. Please ignore it,” Shakti said in the video, in which he appeared calm and composed. In the clip, Shakti was seen wearing a purple vest.

While assuring fans that he is absolutely safe and in good health, Shakti Kapoor also revealed that he plans to pursue legal action against those behind the spread of the fake death rumours.

The 73-year-old actor added, “I am going to do a cyber complaint about it because this is not good.”