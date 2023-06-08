Shanaya Kapoor reminds internet of Katrina Kaif as she flaunts her dance moves: ‘If Katrina had a daughter’

Shanaya Kapoor's dance video

In the video, Shanaya is seen dancing to the song in a neon bralette and black joggers. She pulled off cool moves with ease as she completely immersed herself in the song. She was also joined by a girl in the background. The video was seemingly recorded at a dance studio.

Sharing the video, Shanaya wrote in the caption, “It’s been a minute.” Reacting to the video, Janhvi Kapoor, who is Shanaya's cousin, wrote in the comment section, “Too good!!” “Wowwwwww amazing,” added her best friend Suhana Khan. Shibani Dandekar gave her a shoutout and said, “Yassss.” Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor also joined them and cheered for Shanaya.

Fans compare Shanaya Kapoor with Katrina Kaif

An Instagram user commented, “Why does she Looks like Katrina?” “Another Katrina Kaif of this generation can’t wait to see you debut,” added another one. One more user said, “Only if Katrina had a daughter.” Someone else also shared, “I get a very Katrina Kaif feel from Shanaya, the style the looks the way to dance, very KK and that’s why I like her even more.”

Who is Shanaya Kapoor?

Shanaya Kapoor is the daughter of Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor. She will be making her Bollywood debut soon. She began her journey in the industry as an assistant director on Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, which starred Janhvi Kapoor, in the lead role.

Shanaya has already made her screen debut in the Netflix reality show Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, with her mother Maheep. She will be launched by Karan Johar in her upcoming Bedhadak. It has Lakshya and Gurfateh Pirzada.

Talking about debut, Shanaya had told Zoom TV last year, “I’m both nervous and excited. Nervous because it’s important that I do the best job and because it isn’t just a first film, it’s the first step towards hopefully a long and varied career. And excited because I’m finally a step closer towards realising a dream I’ve had since childhood. It’s a mix of all kinds of emotions. Gurfateh, Lakshya, and I have prepped a lot for it, and it’s a very special film for the whole Bedhadak team. It’s very close to my heart! I’m extremely grateful to have gotten a film like Bedhadak."

