Shefali Shah compares Mahakumbh experience to watching Kate Winslet in Avatar

Shefali’s Kumbh visit

On Tuesday, the actor took to Instagram to share a slew of photos, humorously acknowledging that they were blurry and lacking in clarity. In a lighthearted jab, she quipped that she's likely to win a prize for taking the most ‘Pehechan Kaun’ pictures.

“The most exotic anyone looked underwater was Elisa from The Shape of Water or Ronal (Kate Winslet) from Avatar: The Way of Water. Until now! I haven’t seen soooo many people dunk into water and come out looking perfect in my entire life as I have in the last month, thanks to the Kumbh Mela. Of course, a magnificent experience like this warrants spectacular pictures,” Shefali wrote.

The photos shared by Shefali offer a glimpse into her spiritual sojourn. The images show her standing at the sangam, and her family participating in the aarti ceremony.

She added, “My photos? Well… bad lighting, no clarity, blurry images, and no face visible to prove that it was actually me. No filter or Photoshop can salvage these photos. Nada! I won the bumper draw for the most “Pehechan Kaun” pictures”.

And she regrets nothing about it. The actor shared, “Do I regret it? No. Because I may not have photos, but I have an unparalleled experience. A photograph or a paragraph is too frugal to even dare to encapsulate the Mahakumbh. It’s infinite, and that’s how it will be for me forever”.

Mahakumbh Mela started on January 13, 2025, in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj and is set to conclude on February 26. Several devotees have flocked to the Triveni Sangam—the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati rivers—to take the holy dip, seeking spiritual cleansing and ‘Moksha’.

Shefali’s upcoming work

Meanwhile, Shefali will soon be back with the third season of her popular series, Delhi Crime. Recently, Netflix shared an announcement video, hinting at the plot of the new season and creating a huge buzz among the audience.

Netlfix's synopsis for the series reads, "When the search for an injured baby's missing mother unravels a massive human trafficking operation in India, DIG Vartika Chaturvedi faces the most challenging case of her career. Pitted against the ruthless trafficker Meena, Vartika and her team - Neeti, Bhupi, and the rest - must follow a trail of clues that leads them to uncover a vast trafficking network stretching far beyond India's borders. As the investigation intensifies, the stakes rise, and the case comes as a defining moment for Madam Sir."

Helmed by Tanuj Chopra and written by Tanuj, Anu Singh Choudhary, Apoorva Bakshi, Michael Hogan, Mayank Tiwari, and Shubhra Swarup, the show also stars Rasika Dugal, Rajesh Tailang, Huma Qureshi, Sayani Gupta, Mita Vashisth, and Jaya Bhattacharya, among others.