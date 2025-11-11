Shehnaaz Gill says Salman Khan is very desi, spills the beans about partying at his farmhouse: ‘Hum gedi laga rahe the’

Actor and singer Shehnaaz Gill rose to fame with her stint on Bigg Boss 13 and later went on to make her Bollywood debut alongside Salman Khan in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. In a recent conversation with Ranveer Allahbadia on his podcast, Shehnaaz shared inside details of partying with Salman at his farmhouse. Shehnaaz Gill opens up about partying at Salman Khan's farmhouse.

Shehnaaz Gill on what happens inside Salman Khan's farmhouse parties

When asked if she had ever attended any party at Salman’s farmhouse, Shehnaaz said, “Yes, we all went to his farmhouse during Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. We stayed there 1–2 days and had a lot of fun there. He had his bikes there, aur hum gedi laga rahe the (and we all were out driving around for fun). Salman keeps picking berries from the trees there, and he feeds them to all of us.”

Shehnaaz further said, “Salman sir toh bhut desi hai (he's very desi). He’s full desi. He works a lot like the farmers do. He has a full system. Unmein desi pana bahut hai (He has a lot of desi-ness in him). He only talks about work. He talks about action in films; he has a lot of knowledge about it.”

When Shehnaaz was in Bigg Boss 13, Salman was quite protective of her. He used to have fun interactions with Shehnaaz on the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes, which entertained the audience. Even though Shehnaaz didn’t win the season, she became a sensation and a household name.

About Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

Directed by Farhad Samji, the action-comedy film featured Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde and Venkatesh Daggubati in lead roles, along with Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Palak Tiwari, Vinali Bhatnagar and Bhumika Chawla in key roles. The film failed to strike a chord with the audience and underperformed at the box office, earning ₹184.6 crore against a budget of ₹125 crore.

About Salman Khan’s upcoming movie

Salman is currently busy shooting for his upcoming film, Battle of Galwan. Helmed by Apoorva Lakhia, the film also features Chitrangada Singh and will see Salman as an army officer. The film revisits the 2020 Galwan Valley clash between Indian and Chinese troops, a rare border skirmish that turned deadly without any firearms being used; instead, soldiers resorted to hand-to-hand combat with sticks and stones. It is expected to release in 2026.