Shekhar Kapur says Manipuri film Boong was better than main BAFTA winners: ‘Westerners did not get it’

The BAFTA (British Academy of Film and Television Arts) Awards were held in London on Sunday evening, and Lakshmipriya Devi's Manipuri film Boong won the Best Children’s and Family Film award. While congratulatory messages poured in for the team, filmmaker Shekhar Kapur batted for the film, stating that it was better than the films that won in the main categories. Shekhar Kapur says Boong was better than the films that won in main categories for BAFTA.

Shekhar Kapur on Boong being better than other BAFTA winners In September 22, 2025, Shekhar had posted his review of Boong on X (formerly Twitter), writing, “The funniest, most heartwarming, the most heartbreaking film I’ve seen in a long time. And yet it packs a solid political punch. Manipuri director, Laxmipriya shows us how it’s done. Don’t miss it.” Reposting his review, he now wrote, “Congratulations to Laxmipriya for winning the BAFTA for the best family film.”

Shekhar also believed that Boong would’ve fared better at BAFTA if westerners understood the nuances, writing, “I thought BOONG was better than the films that won the main awards. It’s just that it’s so rooted in Indian culture and politics that the westerners did not get it. That’s why it’s important to make our film awards more important internationally.”