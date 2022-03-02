Shibani Dandekar debunks pregnancy rumours with video of her washboard abs, blames it on the 'tequila'

Television personality-actor Shibani Dandekar, who recently tied the knot with actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar, on Wednesday, dismissed the rumours on her pregnancy. Recently, Shibani had shared a series of pictures on Instagram from her post-wedding photoshoot. Reacting to one of the posts, many users of the social media platform had dropped comments saying that she is pregnant. (Also Read | Shibani Dandekar gets wedding date tattooed on her arm, smiles as she poses with Farhan Akhtar. See pics)

Shibani, taking to her Instagram Stories, on Wedneday shared a clip as she stood in front of a mirror. As the song I Am Woman by Emmy Meli played in the background, Shibani gave different poses, giving a glimpse at her washboard abs.

She was dressed in a grey bra top and black shorts. Shibani recorded the video as she stood inside her bathroom. The newlywed tied her hair back in a bun. Sharing the clip, she wrote, "I am a woman! I am nottttt pregnant! It was the tequila." She also added laughing, face with rolling eyes and woozy face emojis.

Shibani Dandekar shared a clip on Instagram.

Last month, a few days after their wedding, Shibani had shared several photos with Farhan. They gave different poses for the camera during the photo shoot. Shibani had captioned the post, "The Akhtars @faroutakhtar."

Reacting to the post, a fan wrote, "Looks like she is pregnant." Another person said, "Are u pregnant???" A person further congratulated them, "Congratulations for the little one." An Instagram user commented, "She is 3-4 months pregnant. Short notice p shadi ki vjah pta chl gayi (Got to know the reason behind their wedding in a short notice)."

Shibani tied the knot with Farhan at his family farmhouse in Khandala, near Mumbai, on February 19. They registered a civil marriage on February 21. Their daytime wedding was attended by several celebrities including Hrithik Roshan, his parents--Rakesh Roshan and Pinkie Roshan, Satish Shah, Farah Khan, Ashutosh Gowariker and Ritesh Sidwani. The couple dated for almost three years before tying the knot.

