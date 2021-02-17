Shilpa Shetty and Suniel Shetty have a Dhadkan reunion, fans are missing Akshay Kumar
- Shilpa Shetty and Suniel Shetty, stars of the popular 2000 film Dhadkan, reunited recently. They were joined by Mukesh Chhabra. See the photo here.
Actors Shilpa Shetty and Suniel Shetty, who starred together in the 2000 hit Dhadkan, had a reunion of sorts recently. The two were joined by casting director-turned-filmmaker Mukesh Chhabra.
Shilpa took to Instagram to share a picture of the three of them and wrote, “Dev, Anjali aur Chabbra .. purane dost nayi #dhadkan. When two Shetty’s come together poor @castingchhabra. What say @suniel.shetty. #friends #laughs #positivity #workandfun #gratitude.”
The picture drew praise from fans, who called it ‘lovely’. “Wah kya Dosti hai (what a great friendship),” one wrote. “Too good mam,” another commented. However, some missed Akshay Kumar, who also starred in Dhadkan. “Ram ji ko bhi bulana tha na (you should have invited Ram as well),” a fan wrote, referring to his character in the film.
Directed by Dharmesh Darshan, Dhadkan revolved around Anjali (Shilpa), who breaks up with her boyfriend Dev (Suniel) to marry Ram (Akshay), a man chosen by her father. While their marriage starts off on a shaky note, she gradually sees his kind-heartedness and falls in love with him. However, their lives are turned upside down when her ex-boyfriend returns, now a rich man.
Also read: Rohit Saraf once got a DM from an old man who offered to pay him to ‘make some mistakes’
Dhadkan was a critical and commercial success, with the music being particularly well-received. There were talks of a sequel a few years ago but the idea was later dropped. Last year, in an interview with The Times of India, Suniel talked about his ‘dream cast’ for Dhadkan 2.
“Hopefully, Dharmesh Darshan and Venus will produce Dhadkan 2 with my son Ahan Shetty and Akshay Kumar’s son (Aarav) and now also with Shilpa Shetty’s daughter (Samisha). In the sequel, Ahan will get the heroine as in Dhadkan, Shilpa left me for Akshay. However, her daughter is very cute and too small now,” he quipped.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Inside Ibrahim Ali Khan, Sohail Khan's son Nirvan's party with friends. See pics
- Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim Ali Khan and Sohail Khan's son Nirvan partied with their friends recently. Their friend, Orhan Awatramani, shared pictures from the bash.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Raveena Tandon: KGF 2 will be my second Kannada film after Upendra 22 years ago
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
10 years of 7 Khoon Maaf | Neil Nitin Mukesh: At a time when actors were conscious of their image, I was offered this film
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shreyas Talpade: For long things have not been fair in Bollywood, it was pretty one sided
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka Chopra Jonas: I dealt with a lot, and I came out thriving
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shilpa Shetty and Suniel Shetty have a Dhadkan reunion, fans are missing Akshay
- Shilpa Shetty and Suniel Shetty, stars of the popular 2000 film Dhadkan, reunited recently. They were joined by Mukesh Chhabra. See the photo here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Disha Patani is a beautiful baraati at friend's wedding. See here
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rohit once got a DM from a man who offered to pay him to 'make some mistakes'
- Rohit Saraf opened up about the 'creepiest message' he got. He revealed that it was from an old man who propositioned him and offered to pay for it.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govinda’s daughter Tina Ahuja says she can ‘never be called a nepo-kid’
- Govinda's daughter, Tina Ahuja, said that she is not a product of nepotism as he never made any calls to get her film offers. She made her Bollywood debut with Second Hand Husband in 2015.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shilpa Shetty has quick reply after paparazzi ask her to remove mask
- Actor Shilpa Shetty agreed to pose without a mask for the paparazzi, but not without warning them about increasing Covid-19 numbers.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sunny posts a glorious pool pic, says her name's on the hat to dispel any doubts
- Sunny Leone shared a new picture of herself, chilling in a pool. She joked about her name being on the hat that covered her face, in case people didn't recognise her.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka says why she did not speak up about demeaning experiences in Bollywood
- Priyanka Chopra said that she did not speak about the demeaning experiences she had in Bollywood back then because she was 'trying to make a career at that point'.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sanjana shares pics with Om: The Battle Within co-star Aditya as film wraps up
- Sanjana Sanghi took to Instagram to share a couple of pictures with her Om: The Battle Within co-star Aditya Roy Kapur and director Kapil Verma, as their film wrapped up.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Watch: Dia Mirza on why Vaibhav Rekhi was MIA while distributing sweets to paps
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
When Kareena Kapoor had asked Veere Di Wedding producer to replace her
- Veere Di Wedding script was changed in order to incorporate Kareena Kapoor's first pregnancy but the plan was dropped. She later returned to shoot for the film after her maternity leave.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox