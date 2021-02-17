Shilpa Shetty and Suniel Shetty have a Dhadkan reunion, fans are missing Akshay Kumar

Actors Shilpa Shetty and Suniel Shetty, who starred together in the 2000 hit Dhadkan, had a reunion of sorts recently. The two were joined by casting director-turned-filmmaker Mukesh Chhabra.

Shilpa took to Instagram to share a picture of the three of them and wrote, “Dev, Anjali aur Chabbra .. purane dost nayi #dhadkan. When two Shetty’s come together poor @castingchhabra. What say @suniel.shetty. #friends #laughs #positivity #workandfun #gratitude.”

The picture drew praise from fans, who called it ‘lovely’. “Wah kya Dosti hai (what a great friendship),” one wrote. “Too good mam,” another commented. However, some missed Akshay Kumar, who also starred in Dhadkan. “Ram ji ko bhi bulana tha na (you should have invited Ram as well),” a fan wrote, referring to his character in the film.





Directed by Dharmesh Darshan, Dhadkan revolved around Anjali (Shilpa), who breaks up with her boyfriend Dev (Suniel) to marry Ram (Akshay), a man chosen by her father. While their marriage starts off on a shaky note, she gradually sees his kind-heartedness and falls in love with him. However, their lives are turned upside down when her ex-boyfriend returns, now a rich man.

Dhadkan was a critical and commercial success, with the music being particularly well-received. There were talks of a sequel a few years ago but the idea was later dropped. Last year, in an interview with The Times of India, Suniel talked about his ‘dream cast’ for Dhadkan 2.

“Hopefully, Dharmesh Darshan and Venus will produce Dhadkan 2 with my son Ahan Shetty and Akshay Kumar’s son (Aarav) and now also with Shilpa Shetty’s daughter (Samisha). In the sequel, Ahan will get the heroine as in Dhadkan, Shilpa left me for Akshay. However, her daughter is very cute and too small now,” he quipped.

